NI woman opens up on coping with sister’s suicide: ‘You never get over it’

Charity chair who lost a sister to suicide tells young people they don’t have to suffer in silence

A woman has opened up about the impact of her sister’s suicide in a bid highlight the work of a charity helping children with their mental health.

Sandra Wright (45) is sure that if north Belfast’s Hope4Life had been available to her sister, Lorna, when she was growing up, she might still be here.

Lorna battled mental health issues throughout her teens. Her family believed she was over the worst, so her death at the age of 23 was devastating.

At the time, she was a loving mum to three-year-old Martin and enjoyed her job as a tutor in information technology.

The shock of her loss is still felt 21 years later by Sandra, her two surviving sisters, her brother and the rest of the family.

“It’s awful. I don’t think you can ever get over it. You just find better ways of dealing with it as time goes on,” she said.

“We all knew that she had her ups and downs, but we didn’t know how bad she was feeling.

“She was a brilliant mum and the most generous girl who would have given you her last penny.”

Sandra, a senior business partner in human resources at NatWest, is the current chair of Hope4Life NI, joining two years ago because she was so impressed by its work with struggling young people.

Lorna Wright

The charity, which hosted an awards ceremony on Saturday night to honour kindness in children, has been delivering early intervention mental health and suicide prevention programmes for the past six years.

During lockdown, it engaged with 7,000 children and adults via schools, its website and social media.

The restrictions on movement and socialising proved very challenging for young people, and Sandra said it was no different for her daughter, Roisin (15).

“Like many young people, she suffered very poor mental health during lockdown,’’ she added.

“Trying to get her the help she needed was horrific.

“Our public services are so underfunded, and she had reached crisis point before we finally got her help.

“I think what Hope4Life NI is doing with early intervention, getting into schools and talking to children and young people about their problems and raising awareness is so important.

“We are very lucky we got support. Thankfully, Roisin is in a much better place now.

“My sister was 14 when she first attempted to take her life. My mum and dad fought for support for her.

“When I was a child, we never talked about mental health, which is why the work that Hope4Life NI is doing is so important.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that if we had have had something like that growing up, it could have made a difference to my sister.”

As chair of the charity, Sandra, who is married to IT director Paul, was delighted to celebrate all that is good about young people at the annual Uberheroes Kindness Awards last night.

The charity held its first red-carpet event at Belfast’s Stormont Hotel last year, with young people being recognised for acts of kindness.

Saturday night’s awards again saw children who have gone the extra mile for others take centre stage.

Hope4Life NI CEO Dee Nixon said it was a wonderful evening.

She added: “Kindness is a wonderful characteristic to encourage in our children.

“The breadth of kindness celebrated through our awards is so uplifting to everyone in the room, especially the finalists and their families.”

To learn more about the work of Hope4Life, visit www.hope4lifeni.org.uk. For details of the Uberheroes Programme, see www.uberheroes.co.uk