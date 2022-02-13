Nicole Kidman mourns end of Northern Ireland stay after ‘falling in love with the place’

Nicole Kidman took this picture from the top of the Mournes

Nicole Kidman has claimed that she “loved” the brutal weather up the Mournes filming action movie epic The Northman.

She said the “extreme” conditions helped her embody her role as Norse Queen Gudrún in the Viking drama.

Nicole (54) explained: “It was extremely cold, extremely muddy — very Viking. And I loved it.

“I arrived on the mountain and I was like, ‘Rrrrraaah! I thought I’d be blown over by the wind, but I’m like, ‘Rrrrraaah!’ It felt good.”

The Northman is the latest flick from director Robert Eggers and tracks Alexander Skarsgård’s prince Amleth as he seeks vengeance for his murdered father.

Alexander Skarsgard in The Northman

Nicole told the Just For Variety podcast: “It was nice to be invited to go and become part of his world, that’s for sure, because he creates a very specific world and he’s masterful, he really is.

“And also to go and work with all of these exciting actors... I mean, Bjork’s in it! Talk about a risk-taker? Come on, right? That’s Rob.

“There’s fantastic actors in that piece that are discoveries, not to their particular countries, but in terms of the world and that is exciting to watch. And it’s got a very particular vibe, that film.”

When Nicole finished filming the blockbuster in December 2020 alongside Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke, she marked the end of her stay by sharing a range of treasured photos she took in Northern Ireland.

Among the snaps she posted on Instagram was a picture of a festive Belfast City Hall, a startled ram in the countryside and a panoramic video taken from a mountain top.

She also declared that she wanted to return after enjoying such a warm visit making the production either side of lockdown.

Nicole said: “A few of my favourite photos from my time filming The Northman in Belfast.

“Thank you to everyone who welcomed me so warmly into your beautiful city. I’m coming back.”

Among the locations used for filming was a purpose-built set constructed in the Sallagh Braes between Feystown and Cairncastle, Co Antrim — the same area was used for Game of Thrones.

But movie-maker Eggers told the new issue of Total Film magazine that it was working in the Mournes in Co Down which brought particularly “harsh” — but necessary — conditions.

He said: “I was utterly terrified, but it’s a major privilege to be able to do something like this. It’s been exciting.

“I mean, you’re shooting a Viking story, so you need to use harsh, northern European landscapes that have drama and awe and scale. It’s challenging to work in those conditions. But we’re pretty used to it.

“When we were doing some camera tests, we were out in the Mourne Mountains and the rain was going sideways, and Jarin (Blaschke), my cinematographer, says, ‘Why is your face always looking at me in weather like this?’

“The studio let me use all my head of departments from my last two films, and I was able to work with the top Viking historians in the world, which was incredible.

“The amount of discipline that Alex put into this role is crazy. He transformed his body more wildly than he did in Tarzan.”

The Northman also stars The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy and Icelandic pop star Björk.

Eggers added: “Anya’s a fine actress and an incredibly professional, hard-working person.

“She never complained... unlike some of the gigantic Viking men.

“Nicole was incredibly inspiring to work with. It was some of the most rewarding stuff I did on the film, to share a performance that’s truly intense and powerful.

“And then Björk is Björk. What can I say? It’s hard to find someone who can inhabit something so otherworldly as effortlessly as Björk.”

The Northman opens in cinemas on April 22