NIHE can’t afford to restore village clock tower, says boss

The Housing Executive is appealing for an outside organisation to come to the rescue of one of the few remaining clock towers in Northern Ireland.

The NIHE which manages high rise flats, sprawling estates and thousands of pensioners’ bungalows is looking for a heritage body or trust to help save the most unusual property it owns.

It has declared it doesn’t have the money required to restore the clock whose bell once summoned workers to Shrigley Mill in Co Down each morning.

Grainia Long, NIHE’s chief executive, has revealed it will take close to £300,000 to restore the clock, according to a recent condition survey.

“At a time at which we have a significant funding shortfall for investment in our tenants’ homes we are not able to allocate the necessary funding to undertake a full restoration of the monument,’’ she said.

“Over the years we have explored options and funding with other organisations to secure the restoration and long term sustainability of the monument. These have not been successful, but we remain open to speaking to any interested parties and looking at any proposals.

“The establishment of a trust or the monument’s disposal to, for example, a heritage organisation appear to be the best courses of action and we would be happy to discuss these again with the council and others.’’

Residents in the former mill village, outside Downpatrick, have been lobbying to save the clock to mark its 150th anniversary this year.

SDLP councillor Terry Andrews said: “For the past 150 years this historic monument has been an integral part of the village and holds a special place in the hearts of villagers and this year marks 150 years since it was erected in the centre of the village by the workers to pay tribute to the Martin family who owned the mill.

“A lot of villagers have strongly indicated that the clock should stay there and I share their wish that it is saved for future generations.’’

The Housing Executive acquired the clock tower — a mini replica of Belfast’s Albert clock — when the old mill village was completely swept away and a new village built in 1970.