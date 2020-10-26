'Nika's still with us... I hope we've done her justice': Filmmaker praises Barry McGuigan's daughter after winning bursary

The director of the late Nika McGuigan's final film has paid a glowing tribute to her after winning a major bursary award for the movie.

Actress Nika, daughter of boxing legend Barry and his wife Sandra, died after a brief battle against cancer last year aged 33, having finished filming Wildfire.

Now the film's director, Cathy Brady from Newry, has scooped the IWC Schaffhausen Filmmaker Bursary Award in association with the BFI, the largest bursary of its kind in the UK.

Cathy said she believes Nika is still with her and the rest of the team behind the film.

She also revealed that after filming completed, Nika, who was then healthy, said she could "die happy" if the movie was her last.

She said: "When we wrapped, she said to me, 'You know, if I never make another film in my life, I'll die happy'.

"At the time I was taken aback by what she said - this was before she was even sick - but I hope that the film has done her justice.

Barry and Nika

"I feel that we all gave it everything and I'm very proud. I'm sure she is very proud.

"We found out we had got into the Toronto Film Festival on her year anniversary and those are signs to tell me that she is proud of the film. I feel she is still with us.

"The timing of that, you know... there's moment's like that which I just feel are incredibly bittersweet but are things that feel like a kind of synchronicity. Like she's with us, if you believe in that. I can't help but make a connection.

"We're organising a private screening for the family. That will follow in a couple of weeks when the time is right for them.

"I think it's incredibly bittersweet for them as well, but I know they're incredibly proud of Nika, as we all are.

"It does seem like a tragedy that she's not here to enjoy that success that she would be reaping.

"She was such an incredible bright light in a lot of people's lives and the film somehow is a memento of this incredibly courageous spirit that she had. We got to capture that magic on screen. That will be timeless."

The winner was announced last Sunday and Cathy said she was stunned to discover she had won.

She added: "I'm over the moon. I was deeply shocked and honoured. It was incredible news.

"I had recorded an acceptance speech in advance of it - all the winners of the night had done that - so it was hard keeping it to myself, but I was sworn to secrecy.

"I was glad that I did because the shock from my friends and family was worth it. It was really nice to see their reactions.

"It was so exciting because the other film-makers I won alongside were all worthy winners. It was a surprise for me as much as them."