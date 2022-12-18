NIO civil servants given £65k in vouchers over last five years

Handouts standard practice, insists NIO

Civil servants in the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) have been given almost £65,000 worth of high street vouchers in the last five years.

The awards were handed out as performance-related bonuses to the fewer than 200 staff employed by the department.

In contrast, the amount spent by the Scotland Office in the same five-year period was £11,255, while the Wales Office handed out £4,305 worth of vouchers in the same timespan.

The figures were revealed in answers to House of Commons questions by Labour MP and Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry.

In reply, NIO minister Steve Baker said the non-cash vouchers were provided by a company called Edenred and it was “standard practice across government”.

From when the contract with Edenred began in January 2017 to the end of February 2018, a total of £6,290 worth of vouchers was paid out.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, it rose to £11,250, but that figure nearly doubled between March 2019 and February 2020 to £22,310.

It fell back down to £12,355 between April 2020 and February 2021, while between April 2021 and March this year £12,710 in vouchers was paid out.

Sir David Sterling.

Edenred has a contract with the civil service to provide non-cash vouchers for a variety of services such as childcare, eye care and a range of high street shops. They range from jewellers such as Beaverbrooks and Chisholm Hunter to Clarks footwear, to theme restaurants Planet Hollywood and TGI Fridays, along with book sellers Waterstones and WH Smith.

According to the last annual report the NIO published in June this year, it had on average 172 staff throughout the year, with the workforce split between its Belfast office in Erskine House and offices in Whitehall.

The same report said the highest paid mandarin in the department earned between £170,000 and £175,000, while the lowest salary in the same year was £14,000.

Former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Sir David Sterling said the practice had been stopped for civil servants in Stormont departments in 2009. He explained it was in response to the fall-out from the financial crash and then-chancellor George Osborne’s austerity budgets. Sir David, who retired as head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service in 2020, recalled there “wasn’t much resistance” because it wasn’t felt to be appropriate given the state of the UK’s finances at the time.

A spokesperson for the NIO told Sunday Life: “Staff awards for the Northern Ireland Civil Service are a matter for the devolved administration.”