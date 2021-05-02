NI's 'death sentence' wait lists for cancer patients

People suspected of having cancer are dying from the disease before getting a hospital appointment.

According to official figures, some people are waiting longer than a year for a red-flag appointment.

The figures are a damning indictment of the state of the health service, and prompted a leading cancer doctor to call for the establishment of specialist centres to speed up diagnoses and treatment to help save lives.

Professor Karol Sikora, an oncologist and former director of the World Health Organization's cancer programme, said the current waiting times represented a death sentence for many people.

"There's no doubt that people are dying while waiting for appointments," he added.

"There's a huge backlog for appointments now because procedures were cancelled as staff were redeployed to help with the pandemic and also because patients weren't being referred.

"There is also a limit on the number of endoscopes that can be done now because of infection control.

"Where you used to be able to do 12 in a session, now you can only do three.

"Everything is getting back to normal incredibly slowly, but the sooner a person is diagnosed, the better the outcome.

"If you take something like breast cancer, someone who is diagnosed with stage-one breast cancer has a 90% chance of being cured.

"But if it is stage three, which means it has spread to the lymph nodes, there is a 25% chance of cure.

"So, if you're diagnosed with stage one, on the balance of probability, you will live.

"But if you're diagnosed with stage-three cancer, you're probably going to die, and that is happening because of delays in diagnosis.

"I think specialist centres should be set up where patients can self-refer if they have concerns, where they can access diagnostics quickly without having to wait for weeks, or even months, for an appointment."

Prof Sikora spoke out after figures published the Northern Health and Social Care Trust revealed that, at the end of March, the waiting time for red-flag appointments in general surgery was 54 weeks, while the wait for red-flag appointments in gastroenterology was 30 weeks.

Dr John McSparran, who works in the Glens of Antrim Medical Centre in Cushendall, said he had become increasingly concerned about the deteriorating situation as the health service struggles to cope during the pandemic.

"I'm telling patients every day they should consider going private unless they are prepared to wait months for an appointment," he added.

"It's soul-destroying doing it, but it's realistic because there's no doubt some people are being diagnosed beyond the stage of survival because of the delays.

"So much focus has been put on Covid, and rightly so, but we need to focus on waiting times now.

"We need serious investment in the health service to try and reduce waiting lists."

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health said the pandemic had "a devastating impact on cancer services" and officials understood why patients and their families would be concerned.

She explained that work was under way to stabilise and improve diagnosis, treatment and outcomes for cancer patients. Efforts have been made to protect cancer treatments as much as possible throughout the pandemic.

"A cancer recovery plan that seeks to make recommendations to redress the disruption to cancer services caused by the pandemic, is being finalised," she added.

A spokeswoman from the Northern Trust said: "We fully accept that waiting times must improve, and we will do everything in our power to help put this right.

"The pandemic has created many challenges, one of which is seeing and assessing patients in the outpatient department whilst adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

"During this time, the trust has been able to introduce a new pathway to ascertain if a patient's symptoms have a higher degree of suspicion of cancer, using a specific laboratory test which allows these patients to be prioritised.

"We would echo the Health Minister's calls for long-term recurrent funding that would allow more to be done to address waiting lists."