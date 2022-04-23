No glass bottles in revival of bring back the empties

A revival of the old 'bring back the empties' system will not include glass bottles, it has been confirmed.

The deposit on returns scheme is to include bottles made from PET plastics - used for still and sparkling soft drinks - steel and aluminium.

But the exclusion of glass has drawn criticism from anti-litter campaigners.

Ian Humphreys, chief executive of the Keep Northern Ireland Tidy group said: "I am old enough to recall obtaining deposits on glass bottles in the past and it was done safely then. Surely we can do the same now?”

But he added the overall scheme will have a positive impact.

"Including glass would have been good too but as it stands we think this scheme is a very important development and one that needs to be swiftly implemented."

But the Department of Environment has argued there are `safety risks’ with handling broken glass.

"The weight of glass and the potential for breakages also poses consumer safety issues in transporting glass bottles to return points,’’ said a spokesman.

It is hoped the scheme will reduce litter because people will receive a deposit back when they return an item for recycling.

Minister Edwin Poots said:"There are clever ways of doing this, which will probably not be the ones that I knew as a child. I remember thinking that it was great when we spotted a bottle in the hedge, because there was 10p to buy a few sweets… If we gathered up a few more, it was all to the good."

"We hoked about in mum's kitchen to try to find bottles and then go to the local garage to exchange them for money. What we do will be more sophisticated than that."

The Department has been working with a private firm Bryson Recycling which ran a trial scheme in Whitehead.

"You bought the product, paying the additional money. Then when you recycled it, or put it back into the system you scanned it into an app on your phone and got your money back," said the DUP man.

"Returning the deposit helps to ensure that those products do not end up in landfill or dumped at the side of the road.”

Further details of the scheme will be published in the next Assembly term with the hope it could be up and running early next year.