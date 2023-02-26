No hiding place for con-mum who scammed dozens over Portrush holiday lets

The courts, and Sunday Life photographer, catches up with young mum despite attempts to evade scrutiny

This is the camera-shy con artist who scammed dozens of holidaymakers out of almost £3,000 shortly after having a gastric band fitted in Turkey.

Fraudster Casey Cooper (24) narrowly avoided jail last week after she was handed a four-month suspended sentence on 29 counts of fraud against the same number of victims.

Cooper, of Montrose Street, east Belfast, left Laganside Courthouse in the city on Wednesday with her jacket over her head as she attempted to avoid the press.

An older man accompanying her repeatedly told our reporter and photographer to “f*** off!” as he shielded her from cameras and questions.

Cooper remained tight-lipped throughout and refused to say if she was sorry or clarify whether or not she had committed the crimes to pay for any of her surgery.

Earlier the court was told how the con artist had taken £100 deposits from each of her 29 victims for a bogus holiday home in Portrush, Co Antrim, on dates between April 6 and June 19 last year.

Prosecutors said devious Cooper had used social media to advertise a phoney holiday home at the popular seaside destination before duping unsuspecting sun-seekers into paying deposits.

The scam involved bogus lets in the Portrush area

She went as far as creating fake Facebook profiles, email addresses, a bogus street address and even phoney online images to help sustain the elaborate ruse.

“In each case the victims had responded to an advert for a ‘Portrush Holiday Let’ on Facebook Marketplace”, the court was told.

“They would then be contacted by a Facebook profile under the name ‘Billy Spackle’ with a request for a £100 deposit to complete the bookings.

“A total of nine different email addresses were used with the specific request made in each case that the customers label the payments as being to friends and family rather than a business payment. There would then be no further contact.

“After several victims came forward there was an appeal by police for information and for other victims to come forward. The defendant was linked to the offences through the email and PayPal accounts she used as well as several IP addresses.

“She was arrested and interviewed and admitted responsibility for the fraud, making the fake Facebook profiles and search engine results.”

Prosecutors also told the court it was mentioned in her police interview Cooper had “just returned from Turkey after having a gastric band fitted” which “her mum paid for”.

A gastric band is an inflatable silicone device placed around the top portion of the stomach to treat obesity by reducing food intake. All-inclusive packages to Turkey in order to undergo the surgical procedure vary in price between £2,500 and £5,000.

Cooper told cops, however, she had spent the pilfered cash with various domestic retailers including Iceland supermarket and online fashion retailer Boohoo.

Cooper’s defence solicitor conceded there was “clearly a significant volume of offences” but said his client “did not seek to prevaricate” once she’d been rumbled.

“She made full admissions in interview and backed that up by an early guilty plea,” he added. “Had she not made these admissions this would have been a very heavily evidence-dependant case which has now been avoided.

“Given the length of time over which it occurred it did require a certain amount of planning but she is extremely regretful and this is out of character.

“She is extremely ashamed and embarrassed about her involvement. There was a financial imperative, she was in significant difficulty with her day-to-day living expenses and is the sole carer for her five-year-old child.”

Her defence solicitor had initially sought to delay sentencing for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, however, District Judge Steven Keown gave the application short shrift after Cooper failed to attend previous appointments.

He said: “She has been given the opportunity and has shown very little regard to probation so I will deal with it today.

“Four months suspended for three years and £100 compensation to each of the victims.”