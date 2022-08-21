Noah Donohoe’s mother issues plea to ‘end cruel rumours over my son'

Mum of tragic teen pleads for end to speculation on how he died

Fiona Donohoe, speaks to the thousands of people who protested in Belfast city centre over a PSNI application to withhold some information from an inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe

The mother of Noah Donohoe who was found dead in a north Belfast storm drain two years ago has appealed for people to stop speculating that he was murdered.

Fiona Donohoe, who has never got answers as to how her son ended up dead, is pleading for an end to falsehoods that are causing her and her family “anguish”, tweeting yesterday: “Never once have I said Noah was murdered”.

The 14-year-old’s naked body was found six days after being reported missing in June 2020, prompting questions around the initial police operation and sparking a series of unsubstantiated claims. In recent weeks this has included some social media users wrongly linking two loyalists to his death.

Detectives do not believe the St Malachy’s College student died as a result of “foul play” with a postmortem stating it was due to drowning. In November an inquest will determine the cause of his death.

In a series of tweets yesterday morning, Ms Donohoe told her followers she has never claimed her son was murdered. “All I want is answers,” she tweeted, pointing at “incompetency” that she said had caused “two years of unreliable anguish”.

“Speculation has caused anguish. Everyone start being factual, if you have no source, stop it. It affects lives. It has turned my life upside down …”

The grief-stricken mum admitted she has never stopped thinking that “someone brought my baby to harm” but in a tweet, she added: “I have no facts to substantiate that, how can anyone else factually say the word murder? The facts I have is [the] incompetency of the state.”

Last weekend thousands of supporters gathered at Belfast City Hall to call for transparency in relation to the police investigation into Noah’s death.

Noah Donohoe family pics from mum Fiona's album

The demonstration came after Secretary of State Shailesh Vara signed off on a request by the PSNI for public interest immunity (PII) in relation to three police files that are to be used during the inquest into the child’s death.

It emerged at the end of July that Mr Vara had signed the PII certificate to redact sensitive materials, which was met with criticism by the Donohoe family.

Earlier this month the Sunday Independent reported what it said is in the redacted files. It said they show that no state agents or loyalists were involved in his death and there is no evidence whatsoever of foul play.

It reported that members of the Policing Board, including a number of political representatives, were briefed on the redactions and informed of the reasons for them by senior officers six months ago.

Today’s Sunday Independent reports that one of the items the coroner is expected to study at the inquest in November is the multi-million selling book 12 Rules For Life, a self-help manual by Jordon Peterson described as a “guide through the disorderly universe”, which was found in Noah’s backpack after he went missing.

In the weeks that followed his death, PSNI detectives discovered a direct Instagram message sent on the day the teenager went missing, June 21, purporting to come from the psychologist.

Detectives in Belfast then tasked officers from Toronto Police Service to speak to the author at his private residence — a move that had to be signed off at senior level within the PSNI.

A representative for the author denied he had sent a message to Noah and described his death as a “terrible tragedy”.