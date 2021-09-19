Nolan: When people say they’ll put bullet in my head, I won’t let that go anymore

BBC star Stephen on trolls, his weight and his £405k salary

BBC star Stephen Nolan has defended his pay packet and spoken of his Covid-19 fears due to his weight in a revealing interview.

The host of Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show also revealed he hasn’t given up pursuing online trolls for libel with two more cases potentially producing more big payouts.

Speaking to The Times on Saturday, Mr Nolan, the fifth highest paid BBC presenter, said he “liked earning money” when asked about his salary which was more than £405,000 between 2020 and 2021.

“I don’t think people in London should just be on the BBC’s Top 10 earning list. You should be able to sit in Northern Ireland, or in any of the nations, and punch in big figures,” he said.

“We’re not digging roads. My mum worked in a printers for minimum wage. My dad didn’t get paid a lot. So I’m slightly uncomfortable when I hear people saying I work hard.”

PROTECTIVE: Stephen Nolan with his beloved mum Audrey

But the 48-year-old said the prospect of turning 50 has made him consider reducing the amount of work he does across Radio Ulster, BBC Radio 5 Live and Nolan Live on BBC One Northern Ireland. Earlier this year the presenter also received two libel payouts from people who had trolled him online with a businessman who advised Northern Ireland government officials in his well-paid role in economics and finance paying him £100,000.

He said he can fend off criticism for his presenting style or his weight but wouldn’t give up tracking down and holding to account those who make false claims about him on social media.

“That’s totally acceptable. I get a lot of abuse about my weight. I talk about my weight, and I am fat, so there we go. But when someone threatens to put a bullet in your head... I let that go for a while, then I thought, ‘No’.

“There are two outstanding cases and I’m not letting go, I’ve got Paul Tweed — an internationally renowned lawyer — and I’ve got the money.”

His weight and his concern for his elderly mother Audrey are also why he is frustrated at the vaccine uptake in Northern Ireland, the lowest of any UK region. “I don’t mind a legitimate argument about the minimal risk of a vaccine, but the evidence is clear,” he said. “The statistics are clear, not just in Northern Ireland but around the world, as to the benefits of the vaccine, so I cannot understand it.

“You can’t keep your real life out of situations. My mum is 80 and I love her dearly. She’s fragile, vulnerable.

“I don’t want someone around her who isn’t vaccinated. I’m frightened for my mum. I’m fat. I’m huge. So I’m frightened for myself too.”

With his Nolan Live TV show returning to BBC One on Wednesday, he also batted off allegations of bias over coverage of events such as the RHI scandal and the Bobby Storey funeral with Sinn Fein politicians believed to be boycotting his show since his coverage of the IRA leader’s send-off.

“Sinn Fein is boycotting me and apparently I’m biased against the nationalist community. I’m not biased. The day I become biased is the day I should be sacked (from the BBC),” he said.