Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones turns to NI accent when feeling shy

Daisy Edgar-Jones turned to her Northern Irish mum and Scottish dad for advice on fame after her role in Normal People made her a household name.

The actress, whose mother Wendy is from Co Down, said she has been left feeling lonely since she landed non-stop work after the sex-packed Ireland-set show became a lockdown hit.

Her family are now based on the northern suburbs of London and her father Philip was especially useful for advice as he is a media executive who runs entertainment at Sky TV and the Sky Arts channel.

Daisy (23) said: “As much as I loved and am grateful for a year of consistent work, there were times when I was lonely. Really missed my friends. I just haven’t seen them.

“I was away for something like 10 and a half months out of the 12. And that little bit of time I was home, I was jet-lagged. Bad company.

“He (my father) told me to remember that it’s (fame) all a little bit silly. He said, ‘Take it seriously, but wear it lightly’.

“I’m still trying to do that now.”

Before her dad worked at Sky, he was a producer behind the original Big Brother run in the early ’00s.

As a toddler, Daisy was blissfully unaware of his impact on a UK media obsession, but now FaceTimes her parents for advice on media and fame.

She added about the astonishing success of Normal People, aired weeks into the first national lockdown of 2020: “I think I’m still processing it, to be honest. I haven’t worked out what it all means — if it means anything at all.”

The show was so popular an obsession even grew about a chain worn on the show by Irish actor Paul Mescal’s character Connell.

Daisy said about the fixation: “I think I found it funny. I learned in a hurry that I had to part with my idea of Normal People the moment it landed, that people were going to have their own relationship with, I dunno, a piece of jewellery I hadn’t thought about during the whole of filming. Because the show was theirs now.”

Despite growing up in Islington, London, Daisy regularly slips Northern Irish slang into her speech.

She says she also turns to her mum’s native accent when she is feeling “shy”.

Daisy added in The Guardian: “My grandad moved in with us when I was about 11 as well. He died when I was 16.

“He had a very strong Northern Irish accent. Another big influence.

“I’ve played a lot of characters with accents, and I feel like I’ve sort of kept bits of them in my subconscious.

“Whenever I get shy, whenever I find it hard to speak as myself, little pieces of these accents sort of creep out.”

Daisy broke up with her actor boyfriend Tom Varey (30) after two years together but has stayed silent on her love life since the split.

She insisted she never wants to use a dating app despite all her pals finding partners online.

Daisy added about dating apps: “We shop for each other. We scroll. I don’t want that. I don’t want that.

“You go on the date and you probably know within the first 30 seconds whether it’s right. But you can’t get out for at least two hours.

“All my friends’ partners are people they’ve met by app. It does seem to be the only way people do it.”