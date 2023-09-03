North coast dogs urged to dress up as Coronation Street star for charity

They’re calling it the rovers’ return as scores of dogs prepare to make a comeback on a charity walk on the north coast after two previous events fell foul of the Covid-19 pandemic and another was cancelled after the Queen’s death.

The Parades Commission has given the go-ahead for the pooches to put their best paws forward for good causes later this month.

In a novel twist this year, the organisers of the event, which is held in memory of Portrush woman Joan Gregg, are offering great prizes for the owners and pets kitted out most like Bet Lynch from Coronation Street.

“That’s because my mum Joan, who sadly passed away in 2021, was a fanatic about leopard-skin clothes,” explained Willie Gregg, the man behind the dog walk.

Wille's mum Joan

“There were times when she wore leopard skin from head to toe.

“She was also a huge fan of the way Bet Lynch dressed in Corrie and would have put her to shame.

“So, now we’re having awards for the owners and the dogs who most look the part.

“I’m hoping that we’ll have 200 or more dogs walking on a route between the harbour area to the Blackrocks at the end of the West Strand.”

The event is called Wee Joan’s Dog Walk, and the money raised from the £10 entrance fee for each dog will go to 10 charities including Willie’s Orphan Fund, which has raised tens of thousands of pounds to help needy children in Thailand since the devastating tsunami in 2004.

One of the previous dog walks

“Mum was keen that I should extend my charity work to local charities in Northern Ireland, and I’m keen to run the walk, so to speak, every year from now on,” said Willie.

Some additional money will also boost the coffers of organisations that rescue dogs around Northern Ireland.

“They do great work for what I call the four-legged orphans, just like the charities do for the two-legged orphans in Thailand,” said Willie.

Wee Joan’s Dog Walk at 2pm next Sunday will be the first day that dogs will be allowed back on the West Strand after this year’s summer season.