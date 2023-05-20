North Down: Court hears series of crimes linked to ongoing loyalist feud

A series of robberies and car hijackings in North Down were “carried out at the behest of loyalist paramilitaries”, a court has been told.

Dylan Maxwell (22) from Skipperstone Road, Bangor and Andrew Spence (20), from Rockfield house in Dundonald, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court today via video link from police custody.

The pair are charged with three robberies, two hijackings, one attempted hijacking, four counts of having a weapon namely a machete or large knife and making off without paying for £52 of fuel.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between May 12-18.

Spence also faces three drugs charges including possessing Class A Ecstasy, Class C Pregabalin and driving while disqualified.

The constable told the court he believed the cars stolen “were to be used in connection with attacks and crimes linked to the ongoing feud”

Objecting to bail, police said the first incident was reported on the evening of May 12 when the victim was confronted by a machete wielding hijacker who order him out of his car in Ann Street in Newtownards

“He tried to run but was tripped up by the suspect who pointed the machete at him and demanded his phone,” said the cop.

The phone was recovered a short short distance away, the car was found on Clanmore Street in Bangor the next day.

When it was searched, police found three rounds of ammunition hidden the sheaf of a large knife and police established the registration number had also been altered using black tape.

The following day, a woman working in an off licence in Gilnahirk reported a suspected drink driver, the description of whom allegedly resembled Maxwell, and she reported he drove off in a black car.

That vehicle, whose plates had also been tampered with, was allegedly involved in a robbery in Carryduff and an attempted hijacking in Bangor.

According to the police case, the profile of the man who bought it matches Spence’s.

Then on May 18, a woman had her VW golf hijacked by two men armed with a machete on East Street in Newtownards, but it was found crashed into a telegraph pole on the Crawfordsburn Road a short time later.

Another woman living nearby told police how two men had come to her home claiming they had crashed their car and asking for a lift so her husband had taken them to an address at Dundonald.

That address turned out to be Spence’s and when police arrived, a car was just leaving but cops stopped it and discovered the two defendants allegedly “hiding in the back seat”.

The court was told a search of Spence’s flat allegedly uncovered stolen car keys and iPhones but during interviews both men denied involvement.

In addition to concerns about further offences and a need to protect the public, the detective said police also had concerns about the safety of the pair themselves.

“Police have information that this spate of crimes was carried out at the behest of loyalist paramilitaries in the area and that the cars stolen were to be used for attacks and crime linked to the ongoing feud,” said the detective.

The defence suggested that with no identification evidence and no forensic link “its a flimsy case as it stands’’ but police rejected that.

Refusing bail, the pair was remanded into custody, the case was adjourned until next month.