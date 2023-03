Large portion of £26m Northern Bank heist used to keep IRA old guard on side, claim ex-Taoiseach Ahern and police chief Orde

CASH: CCTV of Chris Ward walking out of Northern Bank with a holdall containing around £1m of the £26.5m haul

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has claimed £10m in untraceable cash stolen during the Northern Bank robbery may have been used as a Provo pension fund to buy off the IRA old guard during the peace process.