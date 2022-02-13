Northern Ireland ‘backwards’ on trans issues, says drag queen Blu Hydrangea

Northern Ireland’s top drag queen Blu Hydrangea has slammed the province as “backwards” when it comes to transgender issues.

Blu, AKA Joshua Cargill from Belfast, is Northern Ireland’s most prominent drag artist and is best known for competing in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019.

Now competing in another edition of the global smash-hit drag show on BBC Three, Blu opened up about her struggles with gender identity and was critical of how gender issues are handled here.

She said: “In Northern Ireland, it’s so far backwards, you don’t learn about these things, for me, it was people on the show finding themselves and being on the show with people who are so well educated that made me realise that gender is such a spectrum.

“I don’t know where I fall on it, but I know that I’m not male or female. I’m just somewhere in between.”

Speaking in the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus the World, the 25-year-old queen also discussed the difficulties of balancing drag and identity.

She said: “The main thing I struggled with drag is that I found I put Blu first.

“She was this beautiful creature that I turned into and that was the only time that I was confident in my body,” adding this made her experience “gender dysphoria” at times.

She further explained: “At one point I thought I was transgender, I didn’t understand what was wrong with me, why I wasn’t happy with myself.”

Blu said she spent years with “a lot of things floating about in my mind about my gender” only sharing her feelings with her partner and keeping it a secret from the rest of the world.

She went on to say appearing on season one of Drag Race UK helped her come to terms with her identity.

Shortly after the episode aired on Tuesday she also took to Twitter to confirm which pronouns she prefers to use and when, posting: “My pronouns out of drag are He/They and in drag She/They.”

Fans and queens alike instantly flooded Blu with support, with fellow drag queen Choriza May writing: “Love you mi amor!”

The Drag Race UK star was also praised on social media for using her platform to discuss issues around the topic of gender identity in Northern Ireland.

Belfast woman Gemma replied to her Twitter post, saying: “This conversation about gender identity was so IMPORTANT, especially putting it (as she ALWAYS does) in a Northern Irish context.

“She’s right, we need much better sex, relationship AND GENDER education here.”

Earlier this month Blu admitted she was left shaken following a “scary” encounter with airport security in Morocco involving a giant pair of fake boobs.

She jetted out to the African country on tour with her band The Frock Destroyers last year and revealed her ordeal in an interview with another newspaper on Febraury 1.

Confessing she hadn’t expected the “huge culture shock” the Belfast native had packed a “massive” pair of silicone breasts for her raunchy performance in her hand-luggage.

Upon arrival in Morocco she said her ‘heart was in her throat’ as the baggage was sent through X-ray scanners before being flagged for inspection.

She said: “Oh my goodness. So for the Frock Destroyers gig, I have to be pretty raunchy in my outfit of choice.

“I had these massive silicone breasts that were too heavy for my suitcase because it was over so I put them in my hand luggage.

“It didn’t really occur to me that it would have to go through scanners opened by the security guards so basically I sent my massive t**s off and of course they were flagged down.”

With same-sex sexual activity in Morocco punishable with anything from six months to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 1,200 dirhams (£239), Blu was certainly taking a risk.

She continued: “The man opened the bag, squeezed one t*t, closed it up and sent me on my way but honestly my heart was in my throat because we had a crazy culture shock in Morocco.

“It’s a gorgeous place but it was definitely like something out of a scary movie. It was crazy, we couldn’t walk in drag or flamboyant clothing so the person who booked us had to transfer us everywhere.

“Especially being with (fellow queens) Baga Chipz and Divina de Campo, who has a mohawk and wears rainbow clothing, it was hardly inconspicuous you know.”