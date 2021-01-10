Northern Ireland care facilities roll out Covid-19 vaccinations

ONE jab and a world of hope. Northern Ireland's most vulnerable people with disabilities received their first coronavirus vaccine yesterday in the battle against the deadly pandemic.

Residential homes and supported living services in Northern Ireland have suffered a torrid year with both residents and staff facing unprecedented challenges.

But yesterday there was hope at leading disability charity Leonard Cheshire NI as tenants and staff received their first shot of the vaccine.

Among those to receive the vaccine was Leonard Cheshire NI Director Fiona McCabe, whose staff have displayed heroic efforts and faced significant challenges since the virus emerged last March.

She told Sunday Life: "I'm thrilled that staff and our residents have started to receive the vaccine.

"The staff at Leonard Cheshire have battled relentlessly through an incredibly tough year to ensure our residents still received the highest level of care despite the testing times

"We're grateful to the scientists and medics who have developed the vaccines and the NHS teams involved in managing the roll out. Although there may be elements of anxiety for some staff, we know that the vaccine is pivotal to protecting each other and those we care for.

"While there are undoubtedly tough times ahead, there's a real sense of hope amongst staff and residents that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after a tumultuous year for everyone involved in the charity."

Support worker Sharon Derby receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Leonard Cheshire Disability Care Home, Cheshire Mews, Sloan Street, Lurgan (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Meanwhile, The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have received their Covid-19 vaccinations, joining more than a million people who have been given the jab.

In an unusual move Buckingham Palace, which rarely comments on the private health matters of the monarch and duke, announced the 94-year-old head of state and her consort, 99, had been given the injection.

It is understood the Queen (left) decided the information should be made public to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations." A royal source confirmed the injections were administered by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

The Queen and Philip have been spending the lockdown in England sheltering at their Windsor Castle home after deciding to have a quiet Christmas at their Berkshire residence, and forgo the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham.