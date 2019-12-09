Northern Ireland care worker dragged frail women (94) with dementia across bed

Care homes watchdog finds man showed no remorse and could still pose risk to patients

This is the cold-hearted thug who assaulted a 94-year-old woman he was meant to be caring for in a nursing home.

Care worker Philip Paine dragged the dementia-suffering pensioner across a bed as she pleaded with him to stop.

His victim was also suffering from lung failure and breast cancer and was described as "being distressed and struggling to get a breath at this time".

Details of the incident were revealed in a recent disciplinary hearing of the care watchdog - the Northern Ireland Social Care Council (NISCC).

When our reporter approached Paine at his Magherafelt home on Saturday, he declined to comment on the case.

The 43-year-old had already been convicted on charges of assault and ill-treating a patient at Magherafelt Magistrates Court in July.

At the hearing it was revealed Paine has shown no remorse for his actions and posed a "significant risk of harm" to care patients.

Paine started working at the Manor Care Home in the town in November 2012 which is operated by Runwood Homes.

In July last year he was attending to the woman but she became agitated. He then grabbed her by the arms and dragged her across the bed.

At this point, Paine left the room and said he "could take no more".

A colleague witnessed the incident and said she was "terrified" by what had happened and reported it to the nurse on duty.

He was then suspended and a police investigation was launched.

The NISCC panel found Paine's fitness to practise was impaired as a result of his convictions and it "constituted a serious breach of trust", which "presented a significant risk of harm".

Philip Paine

Paine had also not shown any remorse for his actions, the panel said, adding that it had "no information to indicate that the registrant is unlikely to repeat his criminal behaviour in the future".

"It (is) concluded that, given the seriousness of the registrant's criminal convictions and his lack of insight and remediation of his failings, a removal order is the only sanction appropriate to protect the public and to maintain public confidence in the social care profession and the council as its regulator," said the ruling.

"The committee considered that the registrant's actions constituted a serious departure from professional standards, as set out in the standards of conduct and practice for social care workers.

"The registrant's criminal behaviour involved unlawful assault and ill-treatment of a vulnerable service user with serious health issues and constituted an abuse of his position of trust as a social care worker... (it) brought the social care profession into disrepute."