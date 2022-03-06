Northern Ireland completely unprepared for nuclear strike, warns Cold War bunker owner

History buff tells Stormont to dust off old plans

Members of the Royal Observer Corps rehearsing a simulated nuclear attack in their former HQ near Lisburn

The owner of one of Northern Ireland’s last nuclear bunkers has warned we are totally unprepared for a nuclear attack.

Cold War history buff Alistair McCann lovingly restored a Royal Observer Corps monitoring post near Portadown after it was decommissioned following the fall of the Soviet Union.

But with superpower tensions at their highest since the Cuban missile crisis, the quantity surveyor said he found it surreal he was now talking about the bunker in a ‘what if?’ scenario, and that he was worried by our lack of readiness for an attack.

Inside the refurbished bunker

“I would say we are not prepared at all. Other than through television or radio, there is no other way the public would know about a nuclear attack,” he told Sunday Life.

“We still have the early warning system over in Great Britain at RAF Fylingdales, but we don’t have the network that got it down to a civilian level.

“The siren network has been switched off. We do not have a civil defence network.”

Mr McCann also raised concerns about the state of post-attack plans which were rehearsed during the Cold War but have not been heard of since.

“Who is coming out after the bomb? Where do we go to?” he asked.

“Back in the 1960s and 1970s, the main area for evacuees from Belfast and the east was Cookstown, where there would have been camps set up for survivors.

“I haven’t seen anything in recent years that has been modernised. In 1991, we had the end of the Cold War and nobody has bothered to update anything.

“That may be being hastily rewritten now, but Civil Contingencies are a Civil Service organisation and they are part of the Executive, but with no Executive, what’s happening with them?

“It’s quite a scary time, but I don’t think there should be mass hysteria about it. There should be something done in a calm and rational manner.

Alistair McCann's restored Royal Observer Corps post near Portadown

“We don’t know how we would be warned, we don’t know what would happen afterwards and we are in the realm of the unknown at the moment. That’s the scary part.”

Mr McCann reckons he and his family could live in his bunker for three weeks in the event of a nuclear attack.

It was one of a network of 1,500 similar underground posts built for the Royal Observer Corps, which was tasked with plotting and reporting back the location and size of nuclear strikes on the UK.

Avoiding the initial blast of a nuclear bomb is only the beginning, however.

“If you can survive the actual blast, the biggest killer after that is the fallout,” Mr McCann said. “You want to get yourself as much protection from the fallout as humanly possible.

“I’m about 15 feet below ground, so I have a protection factor with the concrete and soil of about 5,000/1.

“That means the radioactivity level above ground can be 5,000 times above normal background level and I will only be getting background level below ground.”

For those who don’t have access to a bunker, Mr McCann said it was worth revisiting advice issued by the government during the Cold War.

“‘Protect and Survive’ may be quite a kitschy thing to look back on, but there is a lot in that which is actually quite relevant today,” he explained.

“[You should] stay inside and do things like filling your bathtub and sinks with water because the first thing that is going to get contaminated is the water supply.

“Have things like tinned food because food supplies are going to become very scarce.

“We used to have vast stockpiles of wheat and grains in Northern Ireland, but that has been done away with.”

He also hit out at some of the alarming and fanciful predictions of the size of bombs that could land on Northern Ireland, saying these only scared the public.

“People are right to be worried, but a 100 megaton bomb is just insane,” Mr McCann added.

“However, a one megaton blast in the centre of Belfast [equivalent to one million tons of TNT] would still kill around 100,000 people.”