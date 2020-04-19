Northern Ireland Covid-19 masks 'hero' on child sex charges

Judge told accused sourced vital PPE from China

This is the alleged paedophile hailed as a Covid-19 hero in court.

Co Down businessman Andrew Williamson is facing child sex charges but his lawyer revealed the 32-year-old has been "using his entrepreneurial skills" to source tens of thousands of surgical masks from China which he has been distributing "in the fight against Covid-19".

Solicitor Conleth Downey made the revelation at Banbridge Magistrates' Court last week as he sought a bail variation for Williamson who is accused of inciting a 14-year-old boy to have sex.

He implored the judge to remove Williamson's curfew and electronic tag, arguing "this man is doing his bit in the fight against Covid-19".

Mr Downey said that having obtained personal protective equipment (PPE) from contacts in China of his own volition, Williamson was in turn selling the equipment to pharmacists and businesses "on an industrial scale the length and breadth of the country".

"There are no time constraints to the virus ... Covid-19 doesn't have a curfew, it doesn't stop between 10 and 7," he said.

The defence solicitor said that with many pharmacies staying open to 10pm "the police could be waiting at his door to arrest him at 10.05 which would seem to be very extreme".

He told District Judge Nigel Broderick that Williamson was supplying tens of thousands of surgical masks, saying: "In this day and age the very image of an essential worker is being presented to you today."

Williamson, from Old Bleach Green in Banbridge, is on bail charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, inciting the boy to engage in sexual activity, and breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by having contact with a child, all alleged to have been committed on May 17 last year.

A previous hearing heard claims police received a report that the alleged victim had received sexually explicit photos and messages on Snapchat from an account linked to Williamson.

"Some of the messages were asking the 14-year-old to perform a sexual act and he would perform the same act," the court heard, with claims that the contact continued despite the boy disclosing his age.

The defence case is that he thought he was communicating with a 22-year-old woman named Sarah.

In court on Thursday, a prosecution lawyer objected to Williamson's bail being varied as police feared there was a risk of committing further offences due to previous breaches of bail, highlighting that with Covid-19 regulations "he should not be leaving the house regardless".

She also argued that "with limited police resources, taking away the curfew and the tag would make it more difficult to monitor him".

"I accept that what he is doing is essential but ... I just don't see how the curfew can be varied to accommodate that, given the risks," the lawyer submitted.

Mr Downey contended, however, that if Williamson were going to flee, "why did he not stay in Dublin" when he was allowed to cross the border for four days to collect the PPE.

Outlining how he incorporated his 500 Global Ltd as a registered company back in December 2018, Mr Downey told the court: "Mr Williamson would describe himself as an entrepreneur who had the foresight to realise that this was trouble in the making ... and to source and supply this essential PPE equipment."

Judge Broderick said while Williamson's actions were "altruistic and helpful endeavours", he was not satisfied that he should remove the curfew and electronic tag entirely.

"I'm prepared to some extent to amend the bail slightly but I feel that some curfew and the provision of the tag remains proportionate," said the judge.

Williamson's curfew was varied from 10pm to 7am to 12 midnight to 6am and his case listed for mention on May 21. Although the curfew was varied, Mr Downey said he would be lodging an appeal of the judge's decision at the High Court.

Companies House records reveal Williamson is the founder and sole director of several companies including Disaster Supplies Stockpile UK Ltd, which he founded in November. He describes his occupation variously in companies records as a wholesaler, company director and CEO.