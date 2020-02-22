Northern Ireland delivery man stole £1,000 of Viagra pills

A former delivery driver may be jailed for stealing £1,000 of Viagra and a £1,200 iPhone.

Jonathan Morrow, from Drumbeg in Craigavon, admitted two counts of theft when he appeared at the local Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old also pleaded guilty to interfering with mail between a date unknown and March of last year.

The defendant was employed by Parcelforce when he stole the items on March 27.

No further details about the offences were given in court.

District Judge Amanda Brady said because the case involved a breach of trust she wanted to see a pre-sentence report before deciding on the defendant's punishment.

Morrow was freed on bail until March 20.

A previous court hearing heard he quit his job after the thefts came to light.

His solicitor said at the time: "He worked for Parcelforce and it was during the course of his employment there that this is alleged to have occurred. He has since been suspended."

The court heard the defendant's employers had "advised him to resign".

Since then he has had difficulties in securing benefits and "has no income at the moment", the solicitor said.

The maximum sentence the defendant can be given is six months in prison and/or a fine up to £5,000.

The Craigavon branch of Parcelforce, part of the Royal Mail Group, is one of three of the company's depots across Northern Ireland.