Northern Ireland dentist Lee Windrum avoids prison over sex attacks

A lawyer for former professional footballer Lee Windrum has said his client’s life is ruined after he was given a suspended sentence for sexual assaults against two women.

The dentist, an ex-Northern Ireland youth international who had spells at Hearts and Crusaders during his football career, was found guilty of the crimes at Belfast’s Laganside Magistrates Court earlier this year.

A solicitor for Windrum, formerly of east Belfast but now living in England, admitted his client’s dental career was finished.

The 36-year-old, who had denied four counts of sexual assault, was sentenced at Armagh Magistrates Court on Monday.

His lawyer said Windrum felt his life was ruined despite his girlfriend sticking by him.

FOOTBALL DAYS: Windrum played for a string of lower league Scottish sides and local teams

The solicitor told the court: “There’s no doubt these are very serious offences, and the defendant acknowledges that.

“He’s a young man who comes before the court with no criminal convictions.

“People who know him from various backgrounds speak of what a hard-working and pleasant young man he is, but he has obviously thrown all that away.

“His view is that he has ruined his life by these convictions. He has been suspended from practising as a dentist and there is no prospect of him continuing in that profession following these matters.

“Amazingly, his partner has stuck by him and he has moved to England with her, where she is currently working, but he has not been able to gain other employment.

“He has effectively thrown away all his hard work and by his actions.

“He accepts his behaviour was wrong and describes it as despicable. He has also indicated he has suffered greatly with his mental health.”

The court heard Windrum had a “potentially successful career” as a footballer but was let go from a

club in England before returning to school to do his A-levels. He qualified as a physiotherapist and, later, a dentist.

He was working a number of jobs when he committed the offences.

Windrum’s lawyer asked that his client be given a probation order so he could seek help with “respecting the rights of others”.

Rejecting that, the judge sentenced him to four months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay £1,000 to each victim.

The court was told: “The victims in this case are two young women who enjoyed a friendly and good-natured atmosphere in the workplace.

“You {Windrum] took advantage of that and went well beyond what was acceptable. You were told in no uncertain terms that your behaviour was unacceptable, [but] you went on to commit further similar offences.

“One victim speaks of anxiety, having to visit the doctor and counselling. The strong impression is of a job which she once enjoyed now being a very different experience. She feels her whole personality has changed as a result.

“The other victim also has anxiety, doesn’t feel comfortable going out on her own and is now often worried about someone watching her or waiting for her.

“It seems to me there are significant aggravating factors. There are two injured parties, and not only that, but both were assaulted twice.

“The offences were also committed at a place of work. You had a position of authority. You were a professional man who abused that position, which I regard as a serious aggravating factor.”

Windrum in the grounds of Stormont

The former goalkeeper attacked one woman between January 1 and February 29 last year and then again on July 7 in the same year. He assaulted his other victim twice on July 3 last year.

When previously approached by Sunday Life, Windrum, who appeared on the ITV dating show Take Me Out, declined to discuss the matter.

The former goalie signed for the Scottish Premiership side Hearts as a 16-year-old. He made just one substitute appearance under then manager Craig Levein before being released by the club.

Windrum went on to play for a string of lower league Scottish sides and Irish League teams, including Crusaders, Lisburn Distillery, Carrick Rangers, Glenavon, Harland & Wolff Welders and Knockbreda FC.

slnews@sundaylife.co.uk