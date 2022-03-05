Northern Ireland estate agents Simon Brien offers relief to Ukraine crisis

One of Northern Ireland’s leading estate agents has stepped up to help the people of war torn Ukraine.

Simon Brien Residential has pledged to donate £100 for every house it sells to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

And the well-known agency, which has offices across Belfast and North Down, has made an instant donation of £2,500 to the fund.

Simon Brien has been active in the property market in Northern Ireland for over 30 years, and is at the forefront of the private resale market.

Announcing the company’s fund-raising effort yesterday, Simon Brien said: “In association with the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, we would like to try and assist in fundraising for the people of Ukraine to try and assist them at a time of desperation.

“Accordingly, for every house that is listed for sale from today, we will be contributing £100 of the sales commission to the fund and will be advancing an immediate of donation of £2,500.

“Along with so many others, we have been shocked and horrified by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

“We felt it was essential that we did something to support the incredible efforts of those providing emergency relief and protection to those directly affected by the conflict.

“We know that everyone is deeply concerned about this incredibly sad situation in Ukraine and we greatly encourage everyone to do what they can to assist in any small way.”

n Donations can be made at www.dec.org.uk