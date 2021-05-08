Northern Ireland Executive ‘reluctant’ to bring forward wet bars re-opening dates

Hopes that Northern Ireland pub and restaurant owners will be able to welcome customers inside their premises on May 17 are fading.

The Executive is said to be reluctant to bring forward the reopening date for indoor hospitality at its coronavirus restrictions meeting this week.

It had been hoped the proposed date of May 24 would be scrapped in favour of allowing bars and restaurants to serve punters inside from May 17.

A review of the current restrictions is due to be held on Thursday and will also look at the mixing of households within private dwellings and overnight stays away from home.

May 24 is also the date set for the opening of indoor visitor and cultural attractions, such as museums, galleries, cinemas and bingo halls for the first time.

It’s hoped that wedding receptions and functions after funerals will also be allowed to resume from that date.

At the moment, bars and restaurants can only serve customers seated in an area outside which does not meet the definition of an enclosed space.

But the industry was rocked as just two days before the April 30 reopening some businesses, like Sunflower Public House in Belfast were told they did not meet the criteria, including ones which had been cleared to open last year.

The Executive used the definition of what is an enclosed space contained in smoking legislation as the basis for councils to approve which bars and restaurants could open.

The current restrictions allow six people from no more than two households to be seated at a table, with children aged under 12 not counted in the total.

More than six people can sit together if they are all from the same household and all customers required to adhere to social distancing.

Industry body Hospitality Ulster has pressed the Executive to review the date for indoor premises to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

In a statement last week it said: “We are starting to see high immunity levels, very low prevalence levels and strong vaccine efficacy against transmission, therefore our Executive should have increasing confidence to make decisions to press ahead to bring forward dates for reopening here and accelerate the removal of restrictions.”

Yesterday, the Department of Health announced there had been 81 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours and no new deaths.

The total number of vaccinations in Northern Ireland reached 1,450,283 yesterday, just under two thirds of the entire population.

Concerns have been raised about the infection rate in the Derry City and Strabane council area which has one of the highest rates in the whole of the UK.

It’s believed it is due in part to cross-border travel to and from neighbouring Donegal, which also has a very high rate of infection.

Yesterday, the Irish minister of state for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne, said that 32-county travel would be allowed from tomorrow.

Responding to concerns raised by Stormont health minister Robin Swann, he said that any restrictions on travel into Northern Ireland is a matter for the authorities here.