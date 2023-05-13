Northern Ireland has a ball as the sun comes out to play

Revellers make most of fine weather as crowds flock to the beach and final days of NW200 races and Balmoral Show

Mia Scott, Andrew Van Der Wielen and Keira Logan on Helen's Bay beach on Saturday during soaring temperatures. Picture by Aodhan Roberts for Sunday Life — © Aodhan Roberts

People at Helen's Bay beach on Saturday during soaring temperatures. Picture by Aodhan Roberts for Sunday Life — © Aodhan Roberts

Andrew Van Der Wielen and Keira Logan having fun on Helen's Bay beach on Saturday during soaring temperatures. Picture by Aodhan Roberts for Sunday Life — © Aodhan Roberts

The wonderful weather provided a perfect send off on the final days of the North West 200 and the Balmoral Show on Saturday.

It was almost a record-breaking weekend as temperatures hit 20C in Strabane and sat in the high teens elsewhere with most enjoying glorious sunshine on Saturday despite some clouds.

Scores of people took to the beaches with large crowds at Helen’s Bay in Co Down, Portrush, Newcastle and elsewhere.

But the outlook for the week ahead is more mixed and cooler with showers forecast as likely on most days and mercury not expected to climb above the mid-teens.

High temperatures made for good racing conditions for one of the most popular sporting events of the year despite reports of brisk winds at the circuit.

Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin had another year of success in the Superbike class with wins for Richard Cooper in the Supertwin class, Davey Todd picking up his second Supersport title and Alastair Seeley sealing yet another victory in the Superstock race.

One rider, Michael Sweeney, was airlifted to hospital after coming off at the Dhu Varren section of the circuit during the Supertwin race.

Event director Mervyn Whyte told the BBC: “A competitor came off and as a precautionary measure has been taken to Royal Victoria Hospital with no serious injuries.”

This year was an extra special event as it saw for the first time a husband and wife racing team.

Corey West and Patricia Fernandez-West, from Eureka Spring in Arkansas in the United States, rode for the Banbridge-based JMC Roofing outfit.

Patricia competed in the Supersport, Superbike and Superstock races with Corey riding in the Supertwin events. “There are no smooth lines around here,” said Corey before the day’s racing got underway.

Speaking ahead of the start, Patricia said: “I’m terrified! It’s so crazy because I’ve done this a bunch and the North West is an amazing road race and I think it’s very safe, which is why I wanted him to come and race.

“But when you’re a racer, you’re so used to being in control. I can go 200mph but he’s out on the Supertwin and I’m terrified.

“I was worried but I didn’t want him to see that but once I saw him come around I felt better, and every lap he seemed to get a little more comfortable.

“He’s a top-notch rider back home, so I’m hoping he catches the same buzz that I did.

“I persuaded him to come and I’ve been road racing for seven years now. He has come with me a couple of times to be my brolly dolly! He wasn’t really sure about it, but Jason McCaw has such a great set-up and all the bikes are top-notch,” added Patricia. Corey said: “I’ve heard all the stories and know what these guys have done so if I can learn from them in the first race and maybe do better in the second race I will be happy.

“I am here to have good fun but like any racer, I am competitive.”

Corey managed to finish seventh in the Supertwin event while Patricia came in at 22nd in the Supersport race, 35th in the Superbike and 29th in the Superstock.

Meanwhile, visitor numbers to this year’s Balmoral Show may have been down compared to last year, but the four-day event was a resounding success.

Organisers, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), said it estimated more than 100,000 people attended the event over the four days, slightly lower than the 120,000 it said came in 2022.

Nevertheless, each day was packed with something for everyone, whether it be watching the livestock judging, sampling the best of local food, or even taking in the sights of the horse jumping in the main arena.

Choosing the right clothing attire for this year’s Balmoral Show proved difficult as the skies decided to throw everything it had at the popular agri event.

Dry periods turned wet at several different times during the show’s first two days but glorious sunshine on Friday and on Saturday, once the mist cleared, was most welcome.

Around 3,000 different animals were competing in a number of classes at Balmoral all vying for the coveted championship rosettes.

Visitors hailed from all corners of Northern Ireland, the Republic and beyond, including one cattle exhibitor from South America.

Taking the halter of a young Beef Shorthorn calf belonging to Caramba Shorthorns in Galway was Amanda Ribeiroc from Brazil.

“The show is superb and I am enjoying leading the calf around the ring. Together with its mum Caramba Edna the duo have won the overall Beef Shorthorn championship for which I am really pleased,” she said.

With such short legs some of the Dexter cattle needed help to keep them moving around the ring. Patrick McAreavey from Ballinderry Shorthorns managed to lift his young Dexter calf up just to give it a breather.

Balmoral Show is also no stranger to politicians hitting the walkways and that certainly was the case this year.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and Defra Secretary Therese Coffey also visited the event paying tribute to Northern Ireland’s agriculture industry and the superb food on display.

Also on Saturday a fun day was held in Botanic Gardens in Belfast for one of city Lord Mayor Tina Black’s charities this year – South Asian Women’s Academy.

The free event featured Bollywood dancing, games and arts and crafts.