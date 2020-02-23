Northern Ireland legend Gregg should have been Sir Harry, says Beckett

Munich crash hero deserved a knighthood, says best pal

Hero goalkeeper Harry Gregg should have been knighted for his services to football and his ability to bring people together, according to close friend and sports writer Liam Beckett.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Coleraine on Friday as the former Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer was laid to rest.

Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson, Dennis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton were all in attendance alongside Sunday Life's sports columnist and close friend of Harry, Liam Beckett, who gave a touching eulogy at the service.

Speaking afterwards Liam said: "One of the gripes that I would have would be that it wasn't Sir Harry Gregg that we laid to rest, he really should have been knighted.

"With all due respect to those who have been knighted, I for the life of me cannot understand why he wasn't Sir Harry but I will leave that with the minds of the decision makers.

"What I would say is the crowds that were there were incredible given the terrible weather. The crowds of people who lined the streets of Coleraine were extraordinary."

"I was also very impressed with Manchester United as Sir Alex, Dennis Law and Bobby Charlton all attended which was incredible.

"It just shows you the esteem in which he was held," Liam added.

"Another thing which struck me was that there were politicians of all persuasions and clergy of all persuasions there and that to me was a measure of the man he was.

"I was always a very firm believer that he was a bridge builder in our community and that merely cemented those feelings I have.

"The tough part of it for me was the eulogy. Stephen Watson got the more factual one whereas I was giving the one where I needed to tell a few good stories.

"I chose my words very carefully and tried not to offend anyone and hopefully I got away with it, although the minister did joke that I was barred as we were leaving."

Well wishers and mourners line the streets as the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer Harry Gregg takes place on February 21, 2020 in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Harry Gregg, a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster who made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963, died last Sunday aged 87.

He bravely rescued team-mates and other passengers after the Munich plane crash in which 23 were killed, including eight Man Utd players.

Liam visited his dear friend Harry during his final days and movingly recalled the last conversation he had with the man he affectionately knew as Henry, which was his given name.

He said: "He'd been in hospital a few times over the past couple of years, but was always well enough to make a recovery despite all of his ailments.

"This time was different. He'd been in for five weeks. I was allowed in to see him during his last few days. It was then I realised he was taking the final few steps in what had been an incredible journey of life.

"His wife, Carolyn, was sitting by his side, as always. She whispered, 'Harry, it's your best friend'.

"Without even looking up, he said, 'Beckett?' Carolyn replied: 'Yes'. I held his hand, stayed a few minutes and said to him: 'Right Henry, I'm away. I love you to bits'. I kissed his hand.

"He looked at me through glazed eyes and whispered, 'Beckett, thanks'. I could hardly drive my car because of the tears in my eyes. Harry knew and I knew the end was not far away.

"Believe it or not, I was the only person who got away with calling him Henry."

In 2012 Harry Gregg finally received a Manchester United testimonial at Windsor Park, Belfast, in which a Red Devils side littered with stars like Wayne Rooney took on an Irish League Select XI.

Northern Ireland hero Jonny Evans has spoken of his pride at being captain of Manchester United that day. He said: "When we had the testimonial at Windsor Park, Sir Alex made me captain for the night, which was a huge honour.

"I was due to get an operation at the time because I had been struggling most of the season with my ankle, but I delayed the operation, so that I could play.

"Coming across to play a game like that in Belfast for Manchester United and for Harry, I really wanted to be part of it.

"It showed how much Sir Alex thought of Harry because he brought the best possible team over."

Jonny, who now plays for Leicester City, added: "It was at the end of the season, but Fergie said everyone was going to play in the game because Harry was so respected for what he had done for the club. He brought all the big stars over and made a big occasion of it. I was glad it was a packed house at Windsor because Harry deserved it."

Following the funeral service at St Patrick's Parish Church, Coleraine, Harry Gregg was buried in Coleraine Cemetery.