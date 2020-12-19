Northern Ireland man accused of Buckfast bottle threat to railway staff 

District Judge Amanda Henderson said she would give the defendant one last chance by releasing him on bail

A man who allegedly tried to attack a member of train station staff with a Buckfast bottle claimed he was high on alcohol and drugs at the time, a court has been told.

South Belfast based Vincent Martin Irvine (36) is also accused of damaging hand sanitiser bottles after pushing over a display at Botanic Avenue station in the city.

A police officer told Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday that on Thursday at around 10.50am Irvine was in the station and spoke to a male member of customer service staff before lighting a cigarette.

Irvine was told he couldn’t smoke indoors after which he took a bottle of Buckfast from his pocket. He was then told he couldn’t drink alcohol on a train and asked to leave the station.

The officer said Irvine became verbally abusive and as he left he grabbed a hand sanitiser stand and pulled it down causing five bottles of the liquid to leak.

He also threw a sandwich board style advertising sign across the ground before he drawing back the bottle of Buckfast as if to throw it at the staff member.

Irvine then made off in the direction of Botanic Avenue before he was arrested by police at around 11.25am.

He told the officers he taken alcohol and medication and that he had no memory of the incident.

Irvine was charged with criminal damage, assault, disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon, namely the Buckfast bottle.

His solicitor said Irvine was on his way to take a train to Lisburn to visit his mother with whom he intended to spend Christmas.

The lawyer added that Irvine, of Fitzroy Avenue, was was on a deferred sentence for other matters but was doing very well with probation.

District Judge Amanda Henderson said she would give him one last chance by releasing him on bail but banned him from consuming alcohol or any non-prescription drugs and barred him from entering Botanic railway station.

The case was adjourned until January 20.