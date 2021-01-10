Northern Ireland nurse's tribute to late husband after he dies from Covid-19

AN intensive care nurse has paid tribute to her husband who died from Covid-19 just days after her plea to take the virus seriously.

Noeleen Henry said she wished she "could have Alan for even five more minutes" in a heartrending Facebook post ahead of his burial yesterday.

She also hit out at people still refusing to wear masks even in the store where she was buying clothes for her beloved partner's funeral.

The Ballymena man passed away on Wednesday while in intensive care in Antrim Area Hospital, where his wife works and where he was formerly a member of the rapid response team.

The couple contracted Covid-19 last month and while Noeleen had mild symptoms Alan ended up critically ill.

The father and grandfather died while on the same ward his wife was redeployed back to when the pandemic hit Northern Ireland last March.

In her tribute, Noeleen said Alan was her "total rock" and that she didn't know how she was "going to go on on my own".

"I went to work, came home and the housework was done, the dinner was made and the little messages sorted... Alan sorted everything, the kids had problems and dad sorted them out," she wrote.

"Why had he to be taken? It's not fair, of all people the man that followed the rules. The man that knew he was at risk but still supported me to work in ICU.

"I went to Tesco today to buy my funeral clothes. I could have cried, the amount of people not wearing masks, social distancing and carrying out life with no cares in the world.

"I wish I had these people's foresight that they will never be in my position. They have no clue who will be infected, who will live and who will die."

Noeleen went on to ask for prayers for her family and thanked those who had already offered their condolences.

"My oldest grandson Jack has special needs and is continually asking where granda is," said Noeleen.

"Alan and Jack were like a double act, where grandad went Jack went. I hope you never have to explain to a child that their grandad will not be coming home."

Mr Henry was buried in Ballee Cemetery in Ballymena with the family asking that donations in lieu, if desired, to be made out to the Northern Trust via James Henry Funeral Services.