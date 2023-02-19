Northern Ireland Office given £600k to spend on marking Good Friday Agreement anniversary

The Northern Ireland Office has been given just under £600,000 to spend on events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

This April will see a quarter of a century pass since the signing of the historic peace accord that brought an end to 30 years of sectarian conflict.

It was approved by referendums in Northern Ireland and the Republic the following month and is guaranteed by both the British and Irish governments.

Westminster has said it will be delivering “exciting projects and initiatives” to mark the 25th anniversary.

“These will bring communities together to reflect on the impact the agreement has made on life in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, and the benefits it provides for all who live here,” an official statement said.

Lord Empey (far left) with the Ulster Unionist negotiating team

A House of Commons written question by Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart to the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) revealed how much the department has been given to spend on anniversary events.

In response, NIO minister Steve Baker said: “The government is steadfast in its commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the hard-won gains of the peace process and to marking the agreement’s 25th anniversary appropriately.

“At this time, a core budget of £575,671 has been allocated to deliver the programme.

“In the Autumn Statement of 2022, the chancellor announced a fund of up to £2million for the Department for International Trade (now known as The Department for Business and Trade) to work with local partners including Invest Northern Ireland to host a trade and investment event in Northern Ireland in 2023. This is designed to be part of events to mark the 25th anniversary.

“The government’s wider programme of activity in the anniversary year also includes programming taking place in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.”

Steve Baker

But one key figure during the agreement negotiations said while it is right the anniversary is commemorated, it should be on a modest scale given the current political and economic circumstances.

“It’s appropriate to mark the event, but given the circumstances we find ourselves in, I don’t think it’s quite the time to be throwing street parties,” Lord Empey told the Sunday Life.

The peer, who was part of the Ulster Unionist negotiating team, added: “With Stormont not working and the pandemonium we have over the protocol, it puts the anniversary into the shade a bit.

“On the one hand, I am glad something has been done. I don’t personally know what the programme is, and therefore find it very difficult to measure whether it’s enough.

“But at the moment, I would tend to be going for the modest side of things.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate in the circumstances of people struggling with their bills that we should do anything overtly ostentatious so I would tend to have a fairly low-key marking of the event. I think that is in keeping with the mood.”