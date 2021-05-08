Northern Ireland peace campaigner Betty Williams steered me back from the brink, says Sharon Stone

Hollywood star’s unique friendship

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has told how peace campaigner Betty Williams — who persuaded a gunman not to kill her — inspired her to survive her own brush with death.

The Basic Instinct star described Ms Williams as her “guiding light” who helped her overcome her own problems, including a marriage break-up and almost dying from a brain haemorrhage in 2001.

The pair met in 2013 when Sharon received the Peace Summit Award for her work with HIV and AIDS sufferers.

She said: “We went to Poland for a week for this event, and I made some lifetime friends there. It was magnificent.

“A huge amount of former Peace Prize winners were there. It seemed they also had to agree on who would present the award to me.

“Betty Williams decided that she was the only one who should do it.

Betty Williams pictured with Mairead Corrigan

“Betty and Mairead Corrigan had won the 1976 Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Northern Ireland. They did this after Betty witnessed three of Mairead’s sister’s children being run over by a member of the IRA, who had been shot by British troops.

“Mairead and Betty gathered two hundred mothers together and began to march. The next march had 10,000 mothers, the next 35,000. This activism stopped an internal war.

“When Betty got up and spoke about me, I met someone who already knew me. Someone who already understood me. We became a family of our own making.

“She told me a story of a hired assassin who was sent to kill her. He eventually found her, and when he did, she simply talked to him. He not only spared her, he stopped killing.”

The gunman would then work with Ms Williams towards the same cause —for peace.

CLOSE BOND: Betty Williams with Hollywood actress Sharon Stone

Sharon (63) added: “I asked her how she did that and she said, ‘Darlin’, I loved him into submission’.”

In her new book, The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon credited her newfound friend with steering her back from the brink after a string of setbacks.

She explained: “She is my guiding light. She is how I made it through all of this.

“When I returned from the hospital, I was walking but dragging my feet. The amount of brain medicine required, and the impact of the bleed, was devastating to my system.

“My life collapsed. Piece by piece I lost everything. I no longer had the ability to stand up for myself and to those whose desire, well stated, was to ‘break me’. Break my world, they did. They broke my ego, my world as I knew it, my success as I had built it, my savings, which I had stood on four-inch heels on concrete floors 16-plus hours a day to earn.

“Yes, I lost many things: my career, my savings, my residential custody of my son, my so-called marriage, my place in line in regaining my career, my former ability to simply look at any page of dialogue for two minutes and have instant recall, and a kind of luminous beauty that I hadn’t even realised that I’d had.

“But I was no longer afraid. And without fear, I could decide to keep my integrity. I could choose to keep my soul intact.”

In January last year Sharon was reunited with Ms Williams in Belfast, where she signed a book of condolence at City Hall with a tribute to former deputy first minister Seamus Mallon after his death.

She also signed a peace wall in his memory. Less than two months later, on St Patrick’s Day, Ms Williams passed away.