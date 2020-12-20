Northern Ireland road safety ad creator victim of dementia

Businessman can’t remember crash as he has Alzheimer’s

The businessman honoured by the Queen for helping to create Northern Ireland’s infamously hard-hitting road safety adverts is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, a court has been told.

David Lyle’s illness was revealed as he was banned from driving over a crash in Bangor town centre earlier this year which he cannot remember because of his dementia.

The 70-year-old former top advertising executive was charged with failing to report an accident, driving without due care and attention and failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident after the crash on Main Street on April 15.

Newtownards Magistrates Court was told that when questioned by the police, Lyle was unable to recall the incident or even using a vehicle.

A prosecution lawyer said Lyle had no record for any offences, including driving matters.

The defendant’s lawyer told District Judge Mark Hamill that his client had provided his details to a witness.

Describing the incident as a “sad case”, he said Lyle had been awarded an OBE for services to road safety.

Asking that Judge Hamill deal with the matter leniently, the lawyer said his client was unwell, no longer had access to the car and there was no suggestion that alcohol was involved in the incident.

Judge Hamill fined Lyle, from Ballyholme Esplanade in Bangor, £75 on each charge and disqualified him from driving for three months.

As chief executive of Lyle Bailie International, the charismatic businessman helped create the notoriously graphic road safety adverts during the 1990s and 2000s. Some were so harrowing that they could not be shown before the 9pm watershed. The agency was also responsible for producing the famous anti-paramilitary TV campaigns for the Northern Ireland Office, which were just as shocking.

He was awarded an OBE for services to road safety in 2011. Lyle, whose company ceased trading in 2017, passionately campaigned for road safety and called for people convicted of driving offences to feel the full force of the law.

He told the Belfast Telegraph in 2016: “We certainly don’t imply greater sentences than the law allows. We are very conscious that the victims we work with feel aggrieved that the sentences are too light, but we are not responsible for that.

“We have a moral duty to let people know there are now prison sentences in relation to dangerous and careless driving. For a long time people did not really know that. I have every sympathy with people who feel there have been prison sentences which are too lenient.

“I do have a deep respect for the fact sentencing is the prerogative of the courts.”