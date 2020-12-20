Northern Ireland shoppers turn out in droves as Covid death toll rises and medics from Republic drafted in with NHS  'close to collapse'

17 Covid fatalities in Northern Ireland as medics from Republic drafted in with NHS 'close to collapse'

PARAMEDICS from as far away as Tipperary are on duty in Northern Ireland after one of the highest one-day Covid-19 death tolls was announced.

Despite that, shoppers continued to hit the high streets, with crowds making the most of the days left until non-essential retail closes.

The Department of Health announced yesterday that 17 people had died from Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the local death toll to 1,183.

It also revealed that 640 people had tested positive for the virus during the same period. There are currently 427 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 30 in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

One ambulance crew made an almost 180-mile journey from Tipperary to Newry ambulance station to bolster local paramedics on duty on Friday night.

The crew was one of nine sent across the border by the Republic's National Ambulance Service to help the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), which is close to breaking point.

Shoppers out in force in Belfast city centre

Volunteers also travelled to Belfast, Lisburn, Enniskillen, Londonderry and Craigavon following a request from the NIAS, which is facing "extraordinary circumstances".

At least three crews crossed the border after an email requesting help was sent to medics last week.

According to the NIAS, it is the second time this year it has asked colleagues in the Republic for assistance because of staffing "challenges".

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: "These challenges, while long-standing, have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a significant number of staff unavailable for work at any time because they are required to self-isolate as a result of themselves, or a member of their household, testing positive for or displaying symptoms of Covid-19."

The rising number of cases has heaped further pressure on the health service, with occupancy of available beds sitting at over 100 per cent.

The Royal Victoria Hospital and Ulster Hospital in Belfast, the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen are all over capacity.

As cases continue to rise, Christmas shoppers were queueing at many stores in Belfast yesterday ahead of the shutters coming down on Christmas Eve.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhan Connolly said that while shopper numbers were high, so too was the level of compliance with the rules.

He also urged people against leaving shopping to the last minute, with retailers expecting even bigger crowds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr Connolly told Sunday Life: "We have seen the vast majority keeping to the regulations by wearing a face covering, even when queueing, keeping their distance and using hand sanitiser, but still we see some people who are not playing their part.

"We all have to work together to prevent the spread of the virus. Retailers have spent close to £20million since the start of the pandemic making stores safe for colleagues and shoppers. We now need shoppers to continue doing their bit.

"What is just as important this year, given less time to shop, is to not leave everything to the last minute.

"Try to shop at less busy times to allow for social distancing and allow extra time in case there are queues. Most of all, be kind to other shoppers and our hard-working staff so we all can enjoy Christmas shopping."

New measures to stem the growing numbers of cases will take effect from Saturday, with non-essential retail closing and those shops that are allowed to remain open having to shut no later than 8pm.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings of any kind will also be subject to a 8pm to 6am curfew, no sporting events will be allowed and outdoor exercise will be permitted only with members of your household.

All hospitality will close, except for off-sales, which will be permitted to remain open until 8pm. Takeaway food services, meanwhile, will be allowed to stay open until 11pm.

The latest measures, which will last for six weeks, were unanimously agreed by the Executive and will be reviewed after four weeks. Yesterday also saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce much stricter rules for parts of London and the south-east of England.

Mr Johnson said people would be asked to remain at home and to work from home if they can.

No one is allowed to enter or leave the new tier four areas or stay at another home.

They can only meet one person from another household outside in a public space.

Mr Johnson said that non-essential retail, indoor gyms and leisure facilities in these areas would close. Wales also went into full lockdown last night.

