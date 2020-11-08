Northern Ireland singers secure places in The Voice showdown

IT'S the final countdown now for two talented Northern Ireland singers after they won over their superstar coaches on last night's semi-final of The Voice.

Castledawson man Jonny Brooks and Bellaghy's Brooke Scullion sang their hearts out to secure places in next weekend's grand final of the primetime telly talent contest.

Jonny, a janitor at St Anne's Cathedral, in Belfast, clearly moved Sir Tom Jones with a powerfully emotional version of the Lady Gaga ballad Million Reasons.

Country music-loving Ulster University drama graduate Brooke thrilled Meghan Trainor with a feisty take on the Miley Cyrus hit Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.

Van Morrison fan Jonny said he had initially been worried about Sir Tom's song choice for him before learning to embrace and cherish the challenge.

Jonny, who turned 30 last month, added: "I think Sir Tom saw that I feared venturing out of my comfort zone and wanted to push me. I can't thank him enough for that because that is exactly how you learn things in life."

The Belfast-based singer admitted that he was "still on cloud nine" after winning a place in the grand final and the opportunity to duet with the veteran Welsh-born star.

He added: "Regardless of what happens next week, getting the chance to sing with Sir Tom is still a win-win for me. It is going to be one of those moments which I will look back upon in years to come and think, 'Did that actually happen?' I am very, very excited by the prospect of that."

He also revealed that his overall experience on The Voice had helped ease his fears about being able to carve out a career in music.

"It was actually my mum Marie who rang and said, 'Look, I've booked you in for The Voice if you want to go for it?' Music was something I had neglected for a few years because, to be truthful, I thought at one point that it just wasn't going to happen for me.

"So, when she told me that, I just thought, 'What have I got to lose?' Now, here I am in the final of The Voice. It has taught me that I can't really live without singing and music."

An exhausted but elated Brooke told Sunday Life that she was still "buzzing" after her semi-final victory was seen by millions last night.

"Before I went on stage, I could hear the VT (video tape) interviews. I heard my grannies' voices and then Meghan saying how much she believed in me. Hearing all that inspired me to give the best performance of my life. I was 100 percent happy with how I sang," she said.

The 21-year-old had nothing but praise for her Grammy-winning coach, even though Meghan had to stay Stateside.

"She couldn't be here because of the coronavirus restrictions, but she still insisted on being actively involved and she is six months' pregnant," Brooke said.

"Her help has been unreal. At the earlier rounds it was nerve-racking meeting her, but since then our relationship has grown and grown, to the point where it's like a friend supporting me when I look at her as I am singing."

Brooke admitted she feels that she "has a lot more to prove" than other finalists because Meghan can't travel from the US for the grand final. Instead, the LA-based coach will appear live, superimposed on one of The Voice's red chairs, alongside Sir Tom, Olly Murs and Will.i.am.

"The buzz I got off my performance made me realise that this is definitely the future I want - a career in music," Brooke said.

÷ The Voice grand final is on ITV next Saturday at 8.40pm. The winner will be chosen by a virtual audience and will receive a recording contract with the UMOD label