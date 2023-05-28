Northern Ireland sizzles in the sun as good weather set to continue

Pacemaker Press 24/05/23 Enjoying the nice weather at Belfast City Hall on Thursday , as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 24/05/23 Enjoying the nice weather at Belfast City Hall on Thursday , as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Highs of 20C and strong sunshine across Northern Ireland provided the perfect start for the third and final May Bank Holiday.

In Belfast, the grounds of the City Hall proved an ideal spot to laze about while enjoying an ice cream or browsing around the Spring Continental market which opened this week.

People enjoying the market at Belfast City Hall

Newry, Lisburn and Armagh also saw the mercury hit 20C yesterday afternoon, with the forecast for today predicting that most parts will have a dry day with bright or sunny periods.

High pressure is set to dominate the weather in Northern Ireland this week, with temperatures consistently hitting the high teens and a less than 5% chance of rain.

Some places, such as Castlederg, are forecast to break into the low 20s.

Kerry Jackson, Joe McClean and dog Fendie

The UV levels are set to be consistently high in the days ahead, with warnings to be careful when out in the sun and advice to use a sun cream with a high sun protection factor when outdoors, even if it’s cloudy.

But hay fever sufferers shouldn’t be dreading the arrival of the summer conditions as the Met Office predicts that pollen levels should stay relatively low throughout this week.