Northern Ireland street cleaner who quizzed boy about sex makes a break for it

Bailed perv tries to avoid snapper

A Portadown street cleaner tries to leg it after a judge convicted him of sexual communication with a child.

Martin O'Hagan was desperate not to be pictured and decided to run out of court to try to avoid our photographer.

Convicting O'Hagan at Craigavon Magistrates Court, sitting in Lisburn, District Judge Rosie Watters said: "I don't think there's any doubt" that the 60-year-old asked intimate and personal questions of a 15-year-old boy in the street.

Having heard that O'Hagan asked the boy if he had a girlfriend, if he had had sex and if he knew how to put a condom on, DJ Watters declared "it's not appropriate to ask any teenager that, not when you are in your 60s."

"If you are 14 and with another 14-year-old you might ask that but not as a person who could be his grandfather," said the judge adding: "I think it's completely inappropriate - you wouldn't ask me about my sex life and you don't ask a child about their sex life."

On Wednesday the court heard that O'Hagan, from Byrnes Rampart in Lurgan, was working as a street cleaner in Portadown when he approached the then 14-year-old boy.

Giving evidence, the teenager described how he was on his way home from work when O'Hagan started to talk to him, beginning by asking him how old he was.

The teenager told the prosecuting lawyer, however, that after he told O'Hagan he was 14, "he asked me did I have a girlfriend or do I have a problem getting one."

"I just kept on walking and he kept walking beside me," said the boy, describing how the situation made him "uncomfortable."

"He asked have I had sex and I was walking quicker and quickly and he kept on beside me," he told the lawyer and said he felt "scared" by the conversation when O'Hagan mentioned condoms and followed him to his house.

The boy told his mum what had happened and she gave evidence that her son appeared "nervous and agitated" as he recounted the incident to her. She told the court she grabbed her shoes and went out to confront O'Hagan, telling him he had "picked the wrong child to talk dirty to."

She revealed O'Hagan said "I'm sorry" several times, claiming he had recently suffered a "breakdown" and didn't feel well, outlining how she thought "he was going to have a heart attack" so she called an ambulance and the police.

Giving evidence on his own behalf, O'Hagan told defence counsel Conor Lunny that he believed the boy was "about 17 or 18" so when he said he had a girlfriend, "I just said be careful and make sure that you use protection".

O'Hagan denied that he knew the boy's age or that he followed him towards his home, but convicting him of sexually communicating with a child "for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification," the judge said she believed the teenage boy.

Freeing O'Hagan on bail pending the completion of a pre-sentence probation report, the judge ordered him to sign the police sex offenders register and adjourned passing sentence until November 18.