Northern Ireland student singer's tour de fours is a Voice UK clean sweep

Bellaghy woman Brooke Scullion wows TV show coaches

A Bellaghy woman put on a 'four-midable' display of stunning singing talent to wow every superstar coach on The Voice UK last night.

Ulster University Magee campus student Brooke Scullion had the quartet of superstar judges - Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and newcomer Meghan Trainor - battling to persuade her to join their teams.

Brooke's performance of the Lewis Capaldi hit Bruises saw US pop star Meghan press her 'I Want You' button seconds into her audition.

And it was a clean sweep for 20-year-old Brooke when Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, British pop pin-up Olly Murs and Welsh-born music legend Sir Tom Jones followed suit, describing her voice as "spectacular", "phenomenal" and "tremendous" respectively.

But it was Grammy Award-winning Meghan Trainor who won out and wooed Brooke onto her team.

The All About That Bass chart-topper told her: "Your tone is so good and I am obsessed with you ... I see beyond The Voice. I see superstar. I see record deals. I see you touring the world and I am your number one fan."

An "overwhelmed" Brooke revealed to Sunday Life that her dream audition had been completely different to what she had envisaged just nights before the show.

Brooke said: "A friend applied for me, as I hadn't thought about it myself. Coming up to the time of the audition, I actually dreamt that I had sung well, but nobody had turned.

"I was completely overwhelmed when all four of them turned for me. I didn't know who to choose. But when Meghan spoke to me, she relayed all of my visions and told me everything that I wanted to hear.

"I know that I made the best decision by going with her. She is so lovely and down-to-earth and very family orientated. I ended up going with my heart and I have definitely picked the right person."

Brooke gained the approval of the judges

Brooke has tasted success at home in Northern Ireland as a live support act for singers like Nathan Carter, as well as with a starring role in the School of Rock musical at Cookstown's Burnavon Theatre.

And the country music-loving woman who goes to weekend music dances with her dad Mark also revealed that both Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter are "supporting" her on the road to singing stardom.

But in spite of the unanimous 'Yes' from the four judges, as the first auditionee on The Voice UK 2020, Brooke is determined to remain level-headed.

She said: "The platform which The Voice UK gives you is so large. There is no point wasting that opportunity. So, I am ready to work even harder, try different things and just see what happens."

÷ The Voice UK continues on ITV at 8.30pm next Saturday.