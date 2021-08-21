Northern Ireland woman accused of ‘non consent’ sex crime to face court

Tanya Lord (29) from Lurgan is accused of a sex offence against a man

A woman accused of engaging in sex with a man without his consent is to contest that she has a case to answer in court.

The case against 39-year-old Lurgan woman Tanya Lord had been due for a Preliminary Enquiry on Wednesday.

But defence counsel Barry McKenna told Craigavon Magistrates Court that having consulted with his client “this matter will proceed by way of Preliminary Investigation”.

In a PE, the defence accept there is a Prima Facie case against an accused but in a PI, the prosecution must call witnesses and evidence to satisfy a judge there is sufficient evidence to warrant returning a defendant to the Crown Court for trial.

Lord, from Derrylodge Manor in Lurgan, is accused of a sex offence against a named male on June 23 last year. It is she inserted his penis into her vagina and that he did not consent to engaging in the sexual activity and that she did not reasonably believe that he did consent.

District Judge Bernie Kelly told Mr McKenna she had experience of PI committal proceedings being used in a “cruel way”.

“I don’t like committal proceedings being used to bully and to try to deliberately put people off from engaging in the criminal process,” said the judge.

While a prosecuting lawyer confirmed the complainant had taken part in an Achieving Best Evidence video interview with police, Mr McKenna said he would write to the PPS to “confirm which witnesses are required.”

DJ Kelly adjourned the case to September 1 to fix a date for the PI.