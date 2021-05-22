Northern Ireland women living in Oz set up sunrise events to help ex-pats feel less alone

SADDLE UP: Caroline McKenna — pictured here on the beach on horseback Down Under — is encouraging people to get involved in the Sunrise Social craze

Have you ever wanted an excuse to get up first thing in the morning and travel to your favourite place in nature to watch the sun come up? Well, now you have one.

A series of special ‘Sunrise Social’ events are being organised right across Northern Ireland to help “make connections and create a better community” inspired by a range of similar popular events currently taking place each week in parts of Australia.

The Sunrise Social craze

These Sunrise Socials were first established by County Down woman, Caroline McKenna, last year.

The Newcastle native has been living and working in Australia for the past six years and told Sunday Life that these events stemmed from a popular podcast she started at the beginning of lockdown called ‘A County Down Under’ about her life as an expat.

IDYLLIC: Caroline McKenna has lived in Australia for the last six years

She also explained that they are inspired by the Australian attitude of “seizing the day” where the majority of the population get up early in the morning and take part in various activities and hobbies before starting their working day.

“In the podcast I started last year, I talk about my experiences living as an expat in Australia and how difficult it can be living abroad and that we only show one side on Instagram, but we don’t show everything,” explained Caroline.

“There are a lot of highs and lows that come with it; it can sometimes be very lonely, and your mental health can be impacted with the fast-paced lifestyle, the difficulty of friendships and the culture around alcohol and partying.”

HONEST: Caroline McKenna admits the curated nature of Instagram can disguise how expats are really feeling, hence her podcast and social events which aim to build a community

The podcast now has almost 15,000 followers on Instagram and has surpassed 200,000 downloads with listeners all over the world from the likes of Dubai, Hong Kong, Canada, Ireland and the UK, just to name a few.

With the success of her podcast and hearing the positive feedback from listeners on how much it helped them, once restrictions lifted in Australia Caroline decided to create these Sunrise Socials to help connect with people feeling lonely and isolated.

“I felt that through the podcast I was able to allow people to reach out to me, whether they were expats or not, about how it helped them to feel less alone,” she said.

“So many people reached out to me explaining they felt isolated abroad and struggled to make friendships that lasted and that they wish they had a way of meeting up with like-minded people.

“So, I thought once restrictions were lifted, why not create a social event which will help bring people together?”

County Down woman Caroline McKenna, now living in Australia

Caroline said that the initial idea for the Sunrise Socials came from a Darkness into Light charity walk which she has been helping to organise in Australia for the past few years.

“I have been volunteering for The Light Ball for the past four years in Sydney, a black-tie event helping to raise funds for mental health awareness and suicide prevention,” she said.

“The Darkness into Light walk and The Light Ball only happen once a year and the name symbolises that from every darkness, the light will soon come, that no matter how difficult your day has been, tomorrow is a new day and a new start.

A Darkness Into Light event at Murlough beach in Caroline’s native Newcastle, Co Down

“The main aim with these socials is to create a better community and to come out of the pandemic as better people who can support one another and make connections.”

Caroline held her first Sunrise Social on Bronte Beach with just a few people coming along to grab a coffee and watch the sun come up.

Word soon spread and the initiative grew quickly.

Sunrise Socials are now held in multiple locations across Australia, including Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane every Saturday morning, all year round.

In recent weeks the initiative has also gone global.

She is urging people in NI to get up at sunrise and ‘seize the day’

Her very first internationally held social was held just last month in her hometown of Newcastle, 10,000 miles away from where she is living now.

Within 24 hours of creating the Newcastle club’s Facebook page in order to gauge interest, Caroline was contacted by over 50 local people wanting to volunteer and 300 people wanting to take part. The related Instagram page also has well over 1,000 followers already.

“This support for the initiative showed that there is a real need there for something like this at home, and where better to set something like this up?” she said.

“Newcastle has the mountains, the sea, the beach, and loads of great coffee shops! What more do you need?”

Due to travel restrictions, she is still unable to travel back to Ireland to help spearhead the initiative here but has enlisted the help of a number of volunteers happy to help organise events each week.

For the Newcastle initiative, her sister Rachel McKenna and good friends Jemma Grant, Shakira McComb, Leah Hunt and Caoimhe Devlin help to organise the local events. Other groups have also been established right across Northern Ireland in recent weeks, in Belfast, Fermanagh, Tyrone and one has even recently been set up in Dublin.

Caroline said: “When I moved to Australia there was a great atmosphere of people seizing the day, getting up early and getting out in the fresh air.

“I am trying to bottle up that Aussie attitude I have thrived on over here and take it home to show people that there are better days ahead.

“I am so pleased to see this type of mindset grow back at home in recent months, and despite the difficult year 2020 brought, it has changed many of people at home’s goals, mindset, physical strength and resilience,” she added.

“People are willing to get up at dawn, go to the beach, climb a mountain, go see friends and I think that speaks volumes on the impact these socials can have.

“These events will be for everyone; guys, girls, single or married and all ages; it will be a community of people coming together each week to connect and build friendships.”

To find out about a Sunrise Social group local to you, you can contact Caroline on the acountydownunder Instagram handle.