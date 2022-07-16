‘Not enough police’ in Belfast to arrest man over thefts

A MAN was able to steal almost £1,200 worth of perfume from the same Boots store in a series of thefts because there weren’t enough police in Belfast to arrest him, a court has heard.

William Fennell was finally detained on his fourth attempt to steal from the Donegall Place premises last week.

The 29-year-old appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday to face four charges of theft dated between June 1 and July 14.

A prosecution lawyer told the court that on June 1 the defendant removed the tags on bottles of perfume worth £299 before taking off.

The next day, he returned to the same shop and cut the wires on the security measures on bottles worth £340. On that occasion he was stopped by security guards, but due to a shortage of police officers, they had to let him go.

Fennell then returned to the same store on July 13 and again attempted to steal bottles of perfume by removing their security features.

The security guards recognised him and stopped making off with the items, but when they phoned for the police they were again told there was a shortage of officers.

Fennell then returned to the same store the very next day and tried to steal £451 worth of perfume.

When he was stopped by security on this occasion, they found a small blade they believed he used to remove the security tags from the bottles.

Police were called and Fennell was finally arrested.

He made full admissions to the thefts during interview, with the total value of the perfume stolen put at £1,198.50.

Asking for sentencing to be deferred for six months, his solicitor told District Judge Mark Hamill that Fennell was due to start a job in 10 days and that he had significant mental health issues.

Judge Hamill sentenced Fennell to five months on each charge, to run concurrently, but said he could be freed on his own bail of £500 if he wished to appeal.

Meanwhile, a man and woman from Dublin were remanded into custody yesterday after baby clothes and iPhones worth close to £20,000 were stolen in Banbridge.

Thomas Donohue, (28), from Cloonmore Avenue in Dublin, was charged with five offences, while Bridget Moorehouse (18), from Westend Gate, faces one count.