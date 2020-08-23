Nothing compares to Northern Ireland Voice Kids finalist Dara McNicholl

Pictured: Semi Final: Team Paloma: Isla, Dara and Hayley. Paloma decides to put Dara through to the final.

A local teenager sang his heart out to secure a place in the final of The Voice Kids last night.

Dara McNicholl became the first contestant from Northern Ireland to secure a spot in the final four of the talent contest with a stunning rendition of the famous Sinead O'Connor song Nothing Compares 2 U.

The 13-year-old, from Moneyneany, near Draperstown, Co Londonderry, was up against Southampton jazz singer Isla Croll and powerhouse soul vocalist Hayley Karinge, from Manchester.

Dara, a pupil at St Colm's High School, also delivered a spirited performance of Shakira's up-tempo Latin-pop hit Whenever, Wherever.

Coach Paloma Faith said: "Dara has no idea how exceptional he is.

"I love the fact that his voice doesn't really match his appearance.

"Then he opens his mouth and it's just like 'awww'.

During a studio rehearsal of Nothing Compares 2 U, which was written by Prince, a clearly impressed Paloma told Dara's mum Donna that his singing had given her "goosebumps three times over".

Wearing a black leather jacket, thunderbolt T-shirt and skinny jeans, and watched by his cheering family, Dara's spine-tingling interpretation of the 1990 number one earned him a standing ovation from the audience and three of the judges, Paloma, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones.

Pixie said that she "just absolutely loved" his singing.

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am added: "That was the right song at the right time for the right singer."

After Paloma picked Dara as her finalist, McFly star Danny told her he had delivered "the best performance in the semi-finals".

The talented Ballinascreen under-14 GAC hurler will compete against Peterborough 10-year-old George Elliott (Danny's pick), seven-year-old Middlesex girl Victoria Alsina (will.i.am's choice) and Justine Afante from south Wales (Pixie's selection) in the final.

The winner of the series has already been decided by a pre-selected panel of home viewers who watched the final live via a protected and exclusive stream last night.

Cheer on Dara's bid to become the first ever Northern Ireland winner of The Voice Kids during the final on ITV this Saturday at 7.20pm