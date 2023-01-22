Notorious cocaine baron The Chocolate suffers hatchet attack sparked by gangland feud along the border

Newry dealer vows revenge amid police fears of an escalation in simmering border gangland feud

Head injuries suffered by 'The Chocolate', who cannot be identified for legal reasons

Notorious cocaine baron ‘The Chocolate’ was hospitalised after being hit over the head with the weapon last weekend. The murder attempt occurred during a house party after he had spent the day on a pub crawl in Newry.

The Chocolate — who cannot be identified because he is before the courts on drug dealing charges — has vowed revenge.

Criminal sources say he has promised to kill his assailant and they warned the attack on him will spark a fresh round of blood-letting in Newry.

The border city has been ravaged by bitter gang feuds in recent months which has led to the murder of heroin dealer Mark Lovell, a gun attack on another man, an acid attack on Stephen Morgan, and the attempted decapitation of a man with an axe.

“The Chocolate has said he is going to kill the man who hit him across the head with a hatchet — that’s all he has talked about for the past week,” a criminal source told Sunday Life.

“He knows he has to do something, because if he doesn’t it will make him look weak and it will encourage other drug dealers to move in on his turf.”

Embarrassed by the beating, The Chocolate has told friends he was blindsided by his attacker who hit him with the hatchet when he was not looking.

“He has been going on about how he was drunk and unable to defend himself,” added our source.

“The Chocolate was left in a bad way and at first he didn’t want to go to hospital even though his head was cut right open.

“He eventually agreed to go to hospital in Dundalk rather than Daisy Hill in Newry because he didn’t want to bump into anyone he might know and have to explain what happened.”

Murder victim Mark Lovell

Many in Newry will see the attack on The Chocolate as karma finally catching up with the cocaine baron who has a bully-boy reputation.

Several years ago he put a barman in hospital who had barred him from a pub for drug dealing on the premises. The Chocolate also carried out a brutal assault on a Sinn Fein member, dragging him from his car and punching him repeatedly in front of shocked onlookers. In 2019, the thug pulled a gun in a pub in Omeath while steaming drunk and fired several shots in the air outside.

Despite these incidents, and being one of the biggest border drug dealers, The Chocolate has a limited criminal record. However, he is currently before the courts on major drug dealing charges which could lead to a lengthy prison sentence if he is found guilty.

Davy Conway

Although out on bail and being monitored by police The Chocolate, according to sources in Newry, continues to be heavily involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

They say he is one of three major drug bosses in the city — the others being convicted murderer and heroin dealer Davy Conway, who was recently released from prison, and Kevin Winters (46), who has convictions for wounding a man with a samurai sword and providing a shotgun used in the murder of a pregnant woman.

Our source added: “These three have controlled the drugs scene in Newry for almost 20 years, and they aren’t going away.

“There are two other rival drugs gangs with younger members who have been feuding in the town, but it’s still The Chocolate, Conway and Winters who are the main men.”