Notorious dad and son burglars at it again

Thieves admit new crime after jail release

A notorious father and son burglary team have been back in court to confess stealing lead from a derelict linen mill.

Thieving thugs James John Hanrahan (49) and son John (30) made headlines in 2019 when they were jailed for targeting and terrorising pensioners and vulnerable people across counties Armagh, Tyrone and Down.

The Co Down pair used weapons to frighten and threaten members of the public.

And after they were caught PSNI Chief Inspector Joe McMinn described them as “among the biggest players within this type of crime”.

“There has been a 30 per cent drop in this type of crime against vulnerable members of our community,” he added in 2019. Last week at Newry Crown Court, the Hanrahans, appearing side-by-side from a video-link room in Maghaberry Prison, each admitted a burglary at Gilford Mill where they stole “a quantity of lead of value” on March 17 this year.

None of the facts surrounding the St Patrick’s Day crime were opened in court but the burglary was committed within a short space of time of their release from their last spell behind bars.

In June 2019, the pair were handed sentences totalling nine years for a catalogue of offences.

Sentencing James Hanrahan to five years and his son to four years with the sentences split 50/50 between custody and licence, Judge Gordon Kerr QC said the pair had been “engaged in a campaign of burglary, sometimes with others, that was serious and could have been more serious as weapons were used”.

James Hanrahan, from Brookfield Meadows in Banbridge, pleaded guilty to a series of charges including three of common assault, three burglary offences and driving dangerously while banned and having no insurance, all committed in February and March 2018.

His son John Hanrahan, from High Street in Gilford, admitted four offences committed at the same time including burglary, assault and aggravated burglary.

In court on Tuesday, Judge Kerr remanded the pair back into custody until sentencing on January 25.