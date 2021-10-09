Notorious paedophile Robert John Liddle accused of order breach

Ex-gardener back in court

A CONVICTED paedophile who sexually assaulted a child has been charged with breaching his sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) for the ninth time.

Robert John Liddle is accused of breaching the order on August 18 this year by allegedly staying overnight at an address without prior approval of his designated risk manager.

The case against the 73-year-old Fermanagh man was mentioned at Strabane Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Omagh, last week.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer adjourned the case until November 26.

Liddle, of Moorlough Road in Lisnaskea, was given the order in 1999 following his conviction for a sickening sex attack on a child.

He had been working as a gardener and assaulted the 11-year-old girl after offering her a lift on his ride-on mower.

He has since breached the order multiple times, most recently in June last year when he was caught at a jetty in Newtownbutler looking at girls who were swimming in the water.

When police interviewed the pervert, Liddle told the officers: “I knew this would happen. I go to the jetty every Sunday.

“I spoke to the children and now PSNI are here arresting me.”

He narrowly avoided jail for that breach, being ordered by a judge to serve a two year probation order.

In 2019 Liddle wasn’t quite so lucky when he got a prison sentence for being near children at Castle Archdale Country Park in June of the previous year.

The pervert was spotted by an eagle-eyed parent who knew him to be a registered sex offender following press coverage of his crimes.

Sentencing him for that offence, His Honour Judge Neil Rafferty QC said: “These are orders are to prevent him being in a position to commit an offence. They are for public safety. Where there is a breach, there is risk.”