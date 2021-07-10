Now we’re sucking diesel: Horror writer Stephen King loves Line of Duty

Legendary author horror writer Stephen King has expressed his admiration for Line Of Duty and the famous catchphrases of Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings character.

Iconic American author King tweeted yesterday “NOW WE'RE SUCKING DIESEL! If you don't get it, you missed a great series.”

One of his followers on the social media platform responded by saying “Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey” to which The Shining author replied “Another great one from Ted Hastings in LINE OF DUTY.”

Lead character Ted Hastings is played by Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar who stars alongside Scottish actor Martin Compston and English actor Vicky McClure.

Compston and McClure both expressed their delight at the praise from King with Martin labelling it “superb” in a tweet and Vicky posting celebratory emojis in response.

Fermanagh TV superstar Adrian Dunbar previously revealed his late father Sean was the inspiration for some of his now famous Line of Duty quotes.

The Enniskillen man turned many a familiar Fermanagh phrase into what have become known as ‘Tedisms’ on the hit BBC show.