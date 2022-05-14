Nuisance fake nun banned from Clonard monastery

Phony preacher hit with injunction for erratic behaviour in disrupting religious services

A FAKE nun has been banned by a judge from entering a monastery for four years after disrupting several services with her bizarre behaviour.

Rachel Mulcahy is now subject to an injunction due to the “zeal and fervour” of her random appearances at Clonard monastery in west Belfast.

Belfast County Court heard last week that Mulcahy also harassed staff at the offices of the solicitors Donnelly and Wall, which represented the Catholic church, causing some of them to take time off work.

Judge Ken Duncan was handed an affidavit of evidence from the rector of Clonard, Father Peter Burns, who had to appear via a remote-link after recently testing positive for Covid-19.

Mulcahy did not appear for the short hearing but had sent the court a three-page petition of signatures from what she claims are residents of the Clonard area who believe she should be allowed to attend Mass at the church.

On the basis of the priest’s written evidence, Judge Duncan granted the injunction but could not bar her from contacting Donnelly and Wall unless they sought their own order.

Thanking the judge, solicitor Denis Moloney said his primary concern was for the residents and rector of Clonard.

“Everybody knows, nationally and internationally, that Clonard is open to everybody and is known for its outreach work and for its work towards peace and harmony in the community,” he said.

Mulcahy has already made headlines on both sides of the border for her bizarre street preaching performances, dressed in a brown nun’s habit while dancing and singing through a PA system.

She previously caused a commotion outside the GPO in Dublin as she danced frantically to religious music.

In a video of her taken by a curious onlooker she raised her arms in the air, before falling to her knees and shouting: “Christ, come into me.”

A source who knows about her behaviour at Clonard told this newspaper: “She was showing up at services in Clonard dressed in a brown habit, even though she is not a nun.

“Her behaviour was exactly the same, throwing her arms in the air, making all sorts of wild claims about God, and then writhing about on the altar.

“At first the staff at Clonard ignored her, but when it showed no sign of ending they had to do something...

“The congregation would be quite elderly and they felt intimidated by Ms Mulcahy’s behaviour. They just want to be left alone to pray in peace.”

In a letter to this newspaper, Mulcahy stated: “I’m in love. Head over heels. I can’t stop it. I love Jesus Christ so much. There is no one else I can think of. I adore him. I never want to be away from him.”