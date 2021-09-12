Nurse jailed over £10,000 work fraud

A senior nurse who swindled more than £10,000 from the Southern Health Trust and then faked a reference to get a top nursing home job will be in jail for the next seven months.

Ordering 35-year-old mother-of-two Cherith Douglas to spend a further seven months on licence, Judge Patrick Lynch QC told the disgraced former nurse her reputation and career “are in tatters.”

“At a time when the health service has been rightly praised, it’s a great pity that a person such as yourself, an experienced and trained clinician, should find yourself before me,” said the Craigavon Crown Court judge, “a reputation in tatters, a career in tatters.”

At an earlier hearing Douglas, from Weavers Lodge in Hamiltonsbawn, entered guilty pleas to a total of 12 offences - eight of fraud by false representation and four of false accounting, all committed on various dates between April 11 2015 and May 5 2017.

During the case on Friday, prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret told the court the offences related to when Douglas was a senior band seven nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital and then as nursing manager at a nursing home in Lisburn.

The lawyer said that junior nurses used the health trust’s “whistleblowing service” to raise their suspicions about Douglas’ working practices

Further investigations revealed that Douglas was claiming for either duplicate shifts and for hours she had not worked, beginning shifts late or leaving early, using her position as a senior nurse to facilitate the frauds.

The court heard Douglas completed “half to two thirds of her shifts” for which she had been paid with excuses “ranging from child care problems to having a personal trainer in the morning.”

Human Resources estimate that Douglas swindled just over £11,000 from the trust and while Douglas was initially suspended in May 2017, within days of her suspension the fraudster resigned her position.

Shortly after she took up a position as a care home manager on a £41,000 annual salary having supplied a fake reference which spoke of her in “glowing terms.” In August 2017 her new employers sacked her after finding out about the fraud inquiry.

Ms Auret said while the fraud of the trust amounted to £11,774, there was a statement from the Southern Trust which outlined how Douglas’ behaviour had affected her hard working colleagues and she had left wards short staffed which could’ve undermined patient care.

Describing Douglas as a “fragile young lady,” defence counsel Conor Lunny said she had managed to gather £1,500 as part restitution which was “reflective of her remorse,” adding that between her wage and benefits, “she can offer to enter a repayment scheme of about £800 per month for what it’s worth.”

In addition to the 14 month sentence, half to be served in jail and half on licence, the judge also imposed a £25 offenders levy.