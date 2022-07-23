Nurse kicker’s jail sentence not enough, blasts judge

A JUDGE described his sentencing powers as “inadequate” after he jailed a woman who kicked a nurse.

Sarah Jane Russell was handed eight months in prison for the attack at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, which occurred in May this year.

But the judge said the sentence he was able to give was not tough enough.

“The fact my sentencing powers are limited to six months is a source of deep regret,” added District Judge Mark Hamill.

“Laying hands on a member of staff in a hospital should have at least 12 months, but that is just by the by. I am whistling in the wind on that one.”

Russell admitted assault and being disorderly. The court was told the 41-year-old had been shouting and swearing and “throwing herself on the ground” in the emergency department, which was “busy with children and elderly people”. She then kicked a triage nurse.

The nurse said in a victim’s statement that the defendant lashed out when she turned her back on her.

When questioned by police, Russell said she had downed “so much vodka” she couldn’t remember what happened.

A defence lawyer told Newtownards Magistrates Court that a psychiatric report had found that the primary issue was “alcoholism”.

He said Russell, from Craigleith Drive in Dundonald, was hoping to have an appointment with Community Addiction.

But the judge said “self-induced intoxication is not going to save anybody from prison” when medics are assaulted.

He said Russell had an “appalling” criminal record, that her behaviour was terrible and that assaulting a nurse in a hospital was “intolerable”.

“I want people to know that no mater how drunk or how high on drugs they are, if they behave like this in a hospital, nothing will save them from custody,’’ said Judge Hamill.

“I will not tolerate this type of behaviour in a hospital.”

Russell was bailed pending appeal.