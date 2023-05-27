Nurse stole from elderly, vulnerable patients to pay debts

Judge tells fraudster she’s lucky he didn’t send her to jail

This is the disgraced hospital nurse who has narrowly escaped going to jail after she targeted six elderly and vulnerable patients, stealing their bank details and cash to cover her gambling debts.

Instead 27-year-old Natalia Winiarska walked out of court after the fraudster was handed a combination order of 100 hours community service and two years probation.

Judge Alistair Devlin told the registered nurse, who stole more than £6,200 and is still to face health service disciplinary proceedings, that given the “gross breach of trust” her crimes merited a jail sentence.

However, he noted she was now the mother of a seven-month-old daughter and he had to take account of the “likely harm and long-term impact that an immediate, but relatively short term of imprisonment” would have not just on her but her child.

Earlier this year Winiarska, with an address as c/o Reid Black solicitors, Main Street in Ballyclare, pleaded guilty to 49 dishonesty offences, most of them fraud by false representation.

They were committed against six victims over 11 months between October 1, 2020 and August 5, 2021.

On Tuesday, Antrim Crown Court was told the series of frauds came to light when an 83-year-old lady alerted her bank to report two fraudulent transactions.

The pensioner had been an inpatient in Antrim Area Hospital (AAH) and brought her bank card and mobile phone in a handbag with her to hospital.

While her personal effects were put into the bedside locker, the actual lock broke during her admission and the victim told cops she had left her handbag unattended inside when she had been sent for scans.

Two days later, a 68-year-old male patient told police his wallet had been stolen while he was in the same hospital.

“His family were able to confirm to the hospital that during his stay there had also been four unauthorised transactions from his Santander bank account and three unauthorised attempted transactions, “ the prosecution told the court.

Ballymena Credit Union staff confirmed funds from the 83-year-old woman’s account had been transferred to Winiarska through her ex-boyfriend’s accounts. She had withdrawn the cash three days later.

Winiarska was arrested and questioned but she refused to answer police questions and was freed on police bail pending further enquiries.

Then police received reports of yet another theft at Antrim Area Hospital. This time from the sister of a 61-year-old man with learning difficulties who had his wallet stolen when he was a patient there.

The wallet was found with the cards still inside, but £110 in cash was missing.

The victim’s sister was able to tell detectives there had been three unauthorised transactions and two unauthorised attempted transactions from the victim’s account.

“Police examination of the Ballymena Credit Union account of Natalia Winiarska revealed a further three victims,” said the barrister.

They were an 82-year-old woman who had been a patient in the Ulster Hospital and two men, aged 71 and 72 respectively, in Antrim Area.

The prosecution told the court that in most of the cases, the callous fraudster was “directly involved” in caring for the patients.

Arrested and reinterviewed in June last year, Winiarska made almost full confessions to what she had done.

Although she denied stealing cash at that stage, Winiarska later admitted that she had stolen money from two patients, claiming that she was “really sorry”

and had used it to cover her gambling debts.

On top of that, the court was also told the nurse used the stolen card to pay for electricity, mobile phone top-ups, clothes and skincare products.

The prosecution argued that while the victims’ various banks had refunded them for the losses, there was a litany of aggravating features in the case.

Winiarska abused her position of trust, deliberately targeted her vulnerable victims, planned her litany of deception and also tried to implicate her former partner.

Branding her offences “quite disgraceful”, Judge Devlin said the combination order — a mix of community service and probation — was the best way of addressing her addressing her gambling and mental health issues.

He warned any breach would see her back in court and facing “almost certainty” jail.