OAP caught with terror notes facing up to 15 years in jail

Dissident has nothing to say ahead of her sentencing

A senior republican and former IRA hijacker convicted of possessing secret dissident terror notes is remaining tight-lipped as she waits to find out if she’s going to jail.

Fionnghuala Perry (65) was found guilty of two counts of collecting information useful to terrorists following a non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court last week.

Perry, from Clonard in west Belfast, was bailed following her conviction and is due to be sentenced later this month.

The pensioner faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

When Sunday Life called to her home, an associate of Perry’s answered the door and said she was in the shower but added: “She’s only after the verdict and is waiting for sentencing, so she would have nothing to say.”

During a raid on Perry’s home in 2018, cops seized a box of Chloe perfume containing seven cigarette papers with tiny terror notes written on them, the court heard last week.

The notes held details of firearms, ammunitions and explosives seized from the home of Kevin Barry Nolan in September 2015 and constituted a “security debrief”, according to prosecutors.

They contained a mixture of plain language and code words, including ‘shortbread’ and ‘Rice Krispies’, and were linked to Perry after cops compared the handwriting with a benefits application she made in 2017.

Police recovered 651g of Semtex, 200 rounds of ammunition, a magazine, two guns with silencers and two improvised detonators from Kevin Barry Nolan’s home in 2015.

He was later convicted of having explosives and weapons with intent, and was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Perry holding a picture of Bobby Sands at a protest

Perry, often referred to as Nuala, was a founding member of Saoradh in 2016 and is a senior member of the New IRA in west Belfast.

She has been jailed twice for IRA activities, first between 1975 and 1977 and again between 1981 and 1982.

Speaking to a scholar at Durham University in 2016, she told how she felt the IRA was on the verge of victory when she joined in 1975.

She said it felt like it “was kind of in the bag”, adding: “I worked in the [ceasefire] incident centre then, which meant I actually would have been on the phones, and if there had been any breach of the ceasefire, the Army would have phoned up.

“You were talking to people who were your enemy, and they accepted you as a person, not just as these... Irish troublemakers and disturbers.

“I thought at that stage, ‘Something could give here’.”

In the same study, Perry spoke of the Provisional IRA having an elitist mentality towards smaller republican groups such as the INLA, explaining: “We thought we were the supreme army.”

Kevin Barry Nolan

After getting out of prison in 1982, Perry worked in Sinn Fein’s fledgling housing department, which she described as “a stunt to get the people on our side” before the 1983 general election.

Speaking in another academic study in 2020 with the same scholar, Dr Jack Hepworth of Durham University, she revealed her contempt for Sinn Fein’s electioneering.

She said: “People were coming in with their problems. I mean, I was still a member of the IRA, but people were coming in and talking to you about problems with their housing. We were saying, ‘Yes, we’ll do this, we’ll do that’, but to me it was being filed under, ‘Let’s pretend’, and ‘We don’t want anything to do with that’. I found that a very difficult thing to do.”

Perry cut ties with the Provos in the late 1990s and went on to become a strident critic of Sinn Fein, as well as a founding member of Saoradh in 2016.

Some of those pictured with Perry at its first meeting — Sharon Jordan, Davy Jordan, Mandy Duffy and Kevin Barry Murphy — are facing directing terrorism charges arising out of the Dennis McFadden sting.

Perry, from Waterville Street, will be sentenced later this month.