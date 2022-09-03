OAP charged with sexually abusing girls

A pensioner has been accused of sexually abusing two girls in Northern Ireland.

Leo Kelly was charged with a total of 10 offences, including sexual activity with a child, between February 2009 and August 2014.

The 75-year-old, with an address at Wern Tarw Road, Rhondda Cynon, Wales, faces four counts in relation to one alleged victim, the rest in connection with the second girl.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court in Craigavon last week.

But a prosecuting lawyer submitted that the legal papers and statements formed the basis of a prima facie case, which was conceded by the defence.

The court clerk told Kelly that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined the opportunity.

The judge said that having read the papers he was satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer.

Kelly was freed on his own bail of £500 with the case due to be heard again next month.