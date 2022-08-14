Old Firm match in Belfast to mark 1998 vote suggested by Alastair Campbell

Spin doctor put forward idea for teams to swap shirts and play game in Belfast before Good Friday Agreement

Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell wrote to Prime Minister Tony Blair suggesting an Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic be held in Belfast before the vote on the Good Friday Agreement.

He claimed he could get legendary Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson to help him make an approach to the Ibrox club, while he had contacts at the Hoops.

A document dated April 12, 1998, contained in newly-declassified files reveal that the political communications guru even suggested that both sides could SWAP KITS — and wear their rival team’s colours for the match.

He said: “An idea. What about organising a match between Rangers and Celtic, in Belfast, in the final days of the referendum campaign?

“It would be a unique event in its own right, but we could add to it by getting Celtic to wear Rangers strips, and Rangers to wear Celtic strips (though one or two of the Rangers players to my certain knowledge, may have difficulty with this).

“However, both in terms of raising publicity for the campaign, and in sending out a message, it would be very powerful.

“I have a direct into Celtic, while I can get Alex Ferguson to approach the Rangers end.

“Before I proceed, do you and (Secretary of State) Mo (Mowlam) think it is worth pursuing even if, given end of season commitments, it may not be possible to get all the big names there?”